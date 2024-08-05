All One Piece voice actors & cast list: Exploring the series' voice actors
One Piece is a manga series that originates in Japan. Since July 1997, it has been serialised in Shueisha's shōnen manga newspaper, Weekly Shōnen Jump. The plot follows Monkey D. Luffy and his team, the Straw Hat Pirates, as they cruise the Grand Line to pursue the mythical treasure called One Piece to become the next Pirate King. Who are the One Piece voice actors?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- One Piece voice actors
- 1. Kazuya Nakai as Roronoa Zoro
- 2. Mayumi Tanaka as Monkey D. Luffy
- 3. Hiroaki Hirata as Vinsmoke Sanji
- 4. Colleen Clinkenbeard as Monkey D. Luffy
- 5. Kazuki Yao as Franky
- 6. Yuriko Yamaguchi as Nico Robin
- 7. Kappei Yamaguchi as Usopp
- 8. Akemi Okamura as Nami
- 9. Chō as Brook
- 10. Ikue Ōtani as Tony Tony Chopper
- 11. Sonny Strait as Usopp
- 12. Brina Palencia as Tony Tony Chopper
- 13. Christopher Sabat as Roronoa Zoro
- 14. Luci Christian as Nami
- 15. Mike McFarland as Buggy the Clown
- 16. Kazue Ikura as Sentomaru, Tony Tony Chopper, Jessica
- 17. Patrick Seitz as Franky
- 18. Reiko Kiuchi as Jewelry Bonney, Young Wiper
- 19. J. Michael Tatum as Eneru
- 20. Houko Kuwashima as Margarita
- 21. Eric Vale as Sanji
- 22. Junko Takeuchi as Sabo
- 23. Chris Rager as Arlong
- 24. Masami Suzuki as Aisa
- 25. Ako Mayama as Gloriosa
- 26. Mark Stoddard as Bartender
- 27. Michiko Neya as Vinsmoke Reiju
- 28. Sean Hennigan as Gold Roger
- 29. Misa Watanabe as Nefertari Vivi
- 30. Larry Brantley as Hordy
- 31. Mika Doi as Coby
- 32. Andy Mullins as Billy
- 33. Yōko Matsuoka as Alvida
- 34. John Gremillion as Dracule Mihawk
- 35. Kumiko Nishihara as Perona
- 36. Bill Jenkins as the narrator
- 37. Masakazu Morita as Marco the Phoenix
- 38. Jim Foronda as Vander Decken IX
- 39. Yui Kano as Charlotte Custard
- 40. Charles C. Campbell as Zenny
- 41. Keiichi Sonobe as Silvers Rayleigh
- 42. Chris Cason as Chris Cason
- 43. Shigeru Ushiyama as Hiluluk
- 44. Brian Mathis as Garp
- 45. Jūrōta Kosugi as Arlong
- 46. Akio Otsuka as Marshall D. Teach
- 47. Fumihiko Tachiki as Sakazuki
- 48. Ryōtarō Okiayu as Kaku
- 49. Takeshi Aono as Juracule Mihawk
- 50. Tamotsu Nishiwaki as Risky Brother
- 51. Mitsuaki Madono as Thatch
- 52. Stephanie Young as Nico Robin
- 53. Kokoro Kikuchi as Toko
- 54. Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shanks
- 55. Aya Hirano as Vegapunk
- 56. Mariya Ise as Kikunojo
- Is Luffy voiced by a girl?
One Piece is one of the most popular and longest-running anime shows ever. With a massive cast, its main voice actors are Kazuya Nakai, Christopher Sabat, and Kappei Yamaguchi. Each One Piece voice actor has a distinct personality reflected in their actions and words.
One Piece voice actors
Reviewers, critics, and readers regard One Piece as one of the greatest mangas ever. It has won numerous awards for its narratives, world-building, creative work, characters, and humour. Here is a list of all of the One Piece voice actors.
|Actor
|Character
|Kazuya Nakai
|Roronoa Zoro
|Hiroaki Hirata
|Vinsmoke Sanji
|Kazuki Yao
|Franky
|Kappei Yamaguchi
|Usopp
|Chō
|Brook
|Sonny Strait
|Usopp
|Christopher Sabat
|Roronoa Zoro
|Mike McFarland
|Buggy the Clown
|Patrick Seitz
|Franky
|J. Michael Tatum
|Eneru
|Eric Vale
|Sanji
|Chris Rager
|Arlong
|Mark Stoddard
|Bartender
|Sean Hennigan
|Gold Roger
|Larry Brantley
|Hordy
|Andy Mullins
|Billy
|John Gremillion
|Dracule Mihawk
|Bill Jenkin
|Narrator
|Jim Foronda
|Vander Decken IX
|Charles C. Campbell
|Zenny
|Chris Cason
|Chris Cason
|Brian Mathis
|Garp
1. Kazuya Nakai as Roronoa Zoro
- Full name: Kazuya Nakai
- Date of birth: 25 November 1967
- Profession: voice actor, narrator
Who is the best voice actor in One Piece? Kazuya Nakai is a voice actor and narrator from Kobe, Japan. He portrays Roronoa Zoro in One Piece. Kazuya received the Best Supporting Actor award at the 5th Seiyu Awards in 2011 for his Gintama and One Piece performances.
2. Mayumi Tanaka as Monkey D. Luffy
- Full name: Mayumi Tanaka
- Date of birth: 15 January 1955
- Profession: Actress, voice actress, narrator
Mayumi Tanaka is a famous narrator, voice actress, and actress from Japan. She is known for her roles in Castle in the Sky (1986), One Piece (1999–2024), Sakura Taisen (2000), and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (2013).
3. Hiroaki Hirata as Vinsmoke Sanji
- Full name: Hiroaki Hirata
- Date of birth: 7 August 1963
- Profession: Actor, voice actor, narrator
Hiroaki Hirata is a Japanese voice actor, narrator, and actor. He founded Hirata Production Japan. Hiroaki is well known as the voice of Vinsmoke Sanji in One Piece. His other notable roles include Benny in Black Lagoon (2006), Kotetsu T. Kaburagi in Tiger & Bunny (2011-2022), and Balflear in Final Fantasy XII (2006). Hiroaki is one of the best One Piece Japanese voice actors.
4. Colleen Clinkenbeard as Monkey D. Luffy
- Full name: Colleen Smith Clinkenbeard
- Date of birth: 13 April 1980
- Profession: Voice actress, ADR director, line producer, writer
Colleen Clinkenbeard is an American ADR director, writer, line producer, and voice actress. One of her first notable roles was as Rachel Moore's English voice in the long-running investigative series Case Closed. She has since appeared in many notable anime dubs, including Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece.
5. Kazuki Yao as Franky
- Full name: Kazuki Yao
- Date of birth: 17 June 1959
- Profession: Voice actor, actor, narrator
Kazuki Yao is a Japanese actor, voice actor, and narrator working with Max Mix. He is widely recognised for roles in A Wind Named Amnesia (1990), Hikonin Sentai Akibaranger (2012), Ninja Sentai Kakuranger (1994 – 1995), and One Piece (2000 – 2024).
6. Yuriko Yamaguchi as Nico Robin
- Full name: Yuriko Yamaguchi
- Date of birth: 21 November 1965
- Profession: Voice actress, narrator
Yuriko Yamaguchi is an acclaimed voice actress and narrator from Japan. She previously worked with Vi-Vo and is now associated with Aoni Production. Her notable performances include Ritsuko Akagi in Neon Genesis Evangelion, Nico Robin in One Piece, Nurse Joy in Pokémon, and Sonia in Eureka Seven.
7. Kappei Yamaguchi as Usopp
- Full name: Mitsuo Yamaguchi
- Date of birth: 23 May 1965
- Profession: Actor, voice actor
Mitsuo Yamaguchi is a Japanese voice actor, actor, and rakugoka working for Gokū and 21st Century Fox. He appears as Usopp in One Piece, Teddie in Persona 4, and Shinichi Kudo and Kaito Kid in Detective Conan. Mitsuo has appeared in various projects, including animation, live-action dramas, games, and international film dubbing.
8. Akemi Okamura as Nami
- Full name: Akemi Okamura
- Date of birth: 12 March 1969
- Profession: Voice actress
Akemi Okamura is a Japanese voice actor. She sang a song in the NHK show Minna no Uta and currently plays Nami in One Piece. She is also known for her roles in various movies and TV shows, such as Porco Rosso (1992), The Legend of Dragoon (1999), and Hunter x Hunter (2014).
9. Chō as Brook
- Full name: Shigeru Nagashima
- Date of birth: 15 December 1957
- Profession: Actor, narrator
Chō is a renowned actor and narrator from Japan. He is widely recognised for his roles in various movies and TV series, such as One Piece (2002 – 2024), Cyborg 009 (2001–2002), Kamen Rider Decade (2009), and Samurai Sentai Shinkenger (2009–2010).
10. Ikue Ōtani as Tony Tony Chopper
- Full name: IkuTV e Ōtani
- Date of birth: 15 August 1965
- Profession: Actress
Ikue Ōtani is a renowned Japanese actress who focuses on voice acting. She is widely recognised for her roles in various movies and TV series such as Genji Tsûshin Agedama (1991), Pokémon Heroes (2002), Tales of the Abyss (2005), and Detective Pikachu Returns (2023).
11. Sonny Strait as Usopp
- Full name: Sonny Strait
- Date of birth: 28 June 1965
- Profession: Voice actor, ADR director, writer
Sonny Strait is a writer, ADR director, and voice actor from the United States. He is well-known for his work on various English-language adaptations of Japanese anime programmes and his illustrations in the independently produced comic book series Elfquest. Strait provided the voice of Usopp in One Piece.
12. Brina Palencia as Tony Tony Chopper
- Full name: Brina Palencia
- Date of birth: 13 February 1984
- Profession: Voice and television actress
Brina Palencia is an American voice and television actress. She has provided English-language voices for several anime characters. Palencia has voiced Touka Kirishima in Tokyo Ghoul, Tony Tony Chopper in One Piece, and Vi Graythorn in Case Closed.
13. Christopher Sabat as Roronoa Zoro
- Full name: Christopher Robin Sabat
- Date of birth: 22 April 1973
- Profession: Voice actor, voice director
Christopher Sabat is a voice actor and director from the United States. His most notable roles in animation and anime include Roronoa Zoro in One Piece, Vegeta and Piccolo in Dragon Ball, Daisuke Jigen in Lupin the Third, Dr. Arthur Watts in RWBY, and All Might in My Hero Academia.
14. Luci Christian as Nami
- Full name: Louisa Michelle Christian
- Date of birth: 18 March 1973
- Profession: Voice actress, ADR scriptwriter
Luci Christian is a voice actor and ADR scriptwriter from the United States. She has done many voices for English-language translations of Japanese anime shows and films. Luci voiced Nami in One Piece from 1999 until 2017.
15. Mike McFarland as Buggy the Clown
- Full name: Michael McFarland
- Date of birth: 14 July 1970
- Profession: Voice actor, ADR director, scriptwriter, line producer
Michael McFarland is an American ADR director, voice actor, line producer and scriptwriter who does English dubs for Japanese anime. McFarland's prominent performances include Buggy the Clown in the Funimation dub of One Piece. He is one of the best One Piece dub voice actors.
16. Kazue Ikura as Sentomaru, Tony Tony Chopper, Jessica
- Full name: Kazue Ikura
- Date of birth: 23 March 1959
- Profession: Actress, voice actress, narrator
Kazue Ikura is a Japanese voice actor and narrator employed by Aoni Production. She is renowned for her parts in One Piece (2004-2011), Re: Cutie Honey (2004), Sorcerous Stabber Orphen (1998-1999), and Road to Ninja—Naruto the Movie (2012).
17. Patrick Seitz as Franky
- Full name: David Patrick Seitz
- Date of birth: 17 March 1978
- Profession: Voice actor, ADR director, scriptwriter
David Seitz is a scriptwriter, ADR director, and voice actor from the United States. Since his debut in the voice-over business in 2000 with the Amazing Nurse Nanako OVA, he has voiced over 100 productions in English for Japanese anime and video games.
18. Reiko Kiuchi as Jewelry Bonney, Young Wiper
- Full name: Reiko Kiuchi
- Date of birth: 10 July 1968
- Profession: Actress
Reiko Kiuchi is a voice actress from Japan who works for Ken Production. She is known for her roles in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001), Suikoden IV (2004), One Piece (2004–2011), and Powerpuff Girls Z (2006–2007).
19. J. Michael Tatum as Eneru
- Full name: J. Michael Tatum
- Date of birth: 25 May 1976
- Profession: Voice actor, ADR director, scriptwriter
J. Michael Tatum is a scriptwriter, ADR director, and voice actor from the United States. He has provided voices for several English-language translations of Japanese anime shows and video games.
20. Houko Kuwashima as Margarita
- Full name: Houko Kuwashima
- Date of birth: 12 December 1975
- Profession: Voice actress, singer
Houko Kuwashima is a renowned voice actress and singer from Japan. She can play various characters, from little boys to feminine women. From 2005 to 2008, she appeared as Margarita in One Piece.
21. Eric Vale as Sanji
- Full name: Christopher Eric Johnson
- Date of birth: 28 April 1974
- Profession: Voice actor
Who's the One Piece voice actor in English? Eric Vale is an American voice actor who has appeared in various English-language translations of Japanese anime programmes. He is renowned for his roles in One Piece (2000–2017), Fruits Basket (2019–2021), Dragon Ball Super (2016), and My Hero Academia (2016–2023).
22. Junko Takeuchi as Sabo
- Full name: Junko Takeuchi
- Date of birth: 5 April 1972
- Profession: Actress, voice actress
Junko Takeuchi is a Japanese actor and voice actress who works with Ogipro The Next Co. Inc. and BQMAP. She commonly voices young male roles with extraordinary and goofy abilities. Junko appeared as Sabo in a 2011 episode of One Piece.
23. Chris Rager as Arlong
- Full name: Chris Rager
- Date of birth: 5 July 1973
- Profession: Voice actor
Chris Rager is a US-based voice actor who has worked on several English adaptations of Japanese anime programmes. His most notable roles include Will Powers in Ace Attorney, Arlong in the Funimation version of One Piece, and Mr Satan in Dragon Ball. In video games, he plays Mr Torgue in the Borderlands franchise.
24. Masami Suzuki as Aisa
- Full name: Masami Suzuki
- Date of birth: 14 July 1972
- Profession: Actress, voice actress, singer
Masami Suzuki is a Japanese actress, voice actor, and singer in Chigasaki. She is currently associated with Aoni Productions and is well-known for her voice acting roles, including Kaihime/Princess Kai from Samurai Warriors and Aisa from One Piece.
25. Ako Mayama as Gloriosa
- Full name: Rin Mizuhara
- Date of birth: 15 November 1958
- Profession: Voice actress
Rin Mizuhara is a Japanese voice actor who is noted for portraying young boys and scruffy old ladies. She is most recognised for her role as Sugiyama-kun in the television series Chibi Maruko-chan. Rin played Gloriosa in the film One Piece.
26. Mark Stoddard as Bartender
- Full name: Mark Stoddard
- Date of birth: 9 September 1954
- Profession: Actor, voice actor
Mark Stoddard is an American actor and voice actor who works for FUNimation Entertainment. He is best known for his roles in Prison Break (2007), Summer Wars (2009), Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (2013), and One Piece (1999 - 2012).
27. Michiko Neya as Vinsmoke Reiju
- Full name: Michiko Neya
- Date of birth: 4 October 1965
- Profession: Voice actress
Michiko Neya is a professional voice actor from Japan. She previously worked at Arts Vision and is now a freelancer. Her significant anime roles include Vinsmoke Reiju in One Piece, the main heroine in New Cutie Honey, Ritsuko Takahashi in Hell Teacher Nube, Jun the Swan in Gatchaman 94, Melissa Mao in Full Metal Panic!, and Riza Hawkeye in Fullmetal Alchemist.
28. Sean Hennigan as Gold Roger
- Full name: Sean Hennigan
- Date of birth: 18 May 1962
- Profession: Actor, producer
Sean Hennigan is an American producer and actor. He is known for his roles in Lonesome Dove (1989), The Life of David Gale (2003), The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (2005), 3:10 to Yuma (2007), and One Piece (1999–2012).
29. Misa Watanabe as Nefertari Vivi
- Full name: Misa Watanabe
- Date of birth: 30 April 1964
- Profession: Voice actress, narrator
Misa Watanabe is a voice actress and narrator based in Tokyo, Japan. She is best known for portraying Nefertari Vivi in One Piece.
30. Larry Brantley as Hordy
- Full name: Larry Wayne Brantley
- Date of birth: 30 October 1966
- Profession: Voice actor, former stand-up comedian, radio spokesman
Larry Brantley is a voice actor and radio spokesperson from the United States who has previously worked as a stand-up comedian. He is most known for playing the voice of Wishbone, a Jack Russell Terrier that appeared in a PBS children's TV series. Brantley attended Conroe High School and specialises in character voices.
31. Mika Doi as Coby
- Full name: Mika Doi
- Date of birth: 4 August 1956
- Profession: Actress, voice actress, narrator
Mika Doi is a Sendai-born Japanese actress, narrator, and voice actress. She is known for her roles in Super Dimension Fortress Macross (1982), One Piece (1999–2021), Macross: Do You Remember Love? (1984), and Rurouni Kenshin (1996–1998).
32. Andy Mullins as Billy
- Full name: Andy Mullins
- Date of birth: 1960
- Profession: Voice actor
Andy Mullins is a US-based voice actor who appears in Funimation's anime series. He has also provided the voice to several English-language translations of Japanese anime films. Andy appeared as Billy in One Piece from 2000 to 2002. He is one of the best One Piece English voice actors.
33. Yōko Matsuoka as Alvida
- Full name: Yōko Matsuoka
- Date of birth: 20 October 1954
- Profession: Actress, voice actress, narrator
Yōko Matsuoka is an acclaimed Japanese actress, voice actor, and narrator based in Tokyo. She is linked with 81 Produce. Yōko is known for her roles in AD Police Files (1990), Gegege no Kitarô (1996), Sailor Moon Crystal (2014–2015), and One Piece (1999–2021).
34. John Gremillion as Dracule Mihawk
- Full name: John Gremillion
- Date of birth: 11 June 1967
- Profession: Stage and voice actor
John Gremillion is a voice and stage actor from the United States. He has given voices for several English-language adaptations of Japanese anime programmes and video games, including Dracule Mihawk from One Piece, Gentle Criminal from My Hero Academia, and Roland Chappelle from Food Wars.
35. Kumiko Nishihara as Perona
- Full name: Kumiko Nishihara
- Date of birth: 27 April 1965
- Profession: Voice actress
Kumiko Nishihara is an Aoni Production-affiliated Japanese voice actress from Chigasaki, Kanagawa. She is known for her roles in Lunar: Eternal Blue (1994), Revolutionary Girl Utena: The Movie (1999), Sakura Taisen (2000), and One Piece (2002–2011).
36. Bill Jenkins as the narrator
- Full name: Bill Jenkins
- Date of birth: 24 May 1955
- Profession: Actor
Bill Jenkins is an American actor. He s known for his roles in Fullmetal Alchemist (2004), Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone (2007), W. (2008), Summer Wars (2009), and One Piece (1999–2013).
37. Masakazu Morita as Marco the Phoenix
- Full name: Masakazu Morita
- Date of birth: 21 October 1972
- Profession: Actor, voice actor, singer
Masakazu Morita is a renowned Japanese performer, voice actor, and singer. He formerly worked for Aoni Productions. Masakazu also hosts the radio programme Bleach B-Station. He portrayed Maeda Keiji in Sengoku Basara, Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach, and Marco the Phoenix in One Piece.
38. Jim Foronda as Vander Decken IX
- Full name: Jim Foronda
- Date of birth: 3 July 1973
- Profession: Voice actor, freelance ad copywriter, cyborg
Jim Foronda is an American voice actor, freelance commercial copywriter, and cyborg. He is known for his roles in Borderlands 3 (2019), My Hero Academia (2018–2023), and One Piece Film: Red (2022).
39. Yui Kano as Charlotte Custard
- Full name: Yui Kano
- Date of birth: 22 December 1983
- Profession: Voice actress
Yui Kano is a voice actor from Sumida in Tokyo, Japan. She presently works for Aoni Productions. Yui also appeared in the live-action movie Cat Girl Kiki. She is renowned for Cat Girl Kiki (2007), Valkyria Chronicles (2008), Gods Eater Burst (2010), and One Piece (2011–2020).
40. Charles C. Campbell as Zenny
- Full name: Charles C. Campbell
- Date of birth: 16 November 1968
- Profession: Voice actor, ADR director, recording engineer
Who is the voice of One Piece dubbing? Charles C. Campbell is a recording engineer, ADR director, and voice actor from the United States. He provides voices for several English-language dubs of Japanese anime pictures.
41. Keiichi Sonobe as Silvers Rayleigh
- Full name: Keiichi Sonobe
- Date of birth: 16 September 1960
- Profession: Voice actor
Keiichi Sonobe is a Tokyo-based male Japanese voice actor who works with 81 Produce. He is known for Digimon Adventure (1999), One Piece (1999–2024), Dragon Ball Z Kai (2009), and Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo (2003–2005).
42. Chris Cason as Chris Cason
- Full name: Christopher S. Cason
- Date of birth: 4 November 1974
- Profession: Voice actor
Chris Cason is a US-based voice actor who works primarily with Funimation on English-language adaptations of Japanese anime. Some of his most notable roles are Haruki Hanai in School Rumble, Babbit in Kodocha, Gluttony in Fullmetal Alchemist, and Chris Cason in One Piece. He has also served as a scriptwriter and ADR director for several studios.
43. Shigeru Ushiyama as Hiluluk
- Full name: Shigeru Ushiyama
- Date of birth: 25 January 1952
- Profession: Actor, voice actor
Shigeru Ushiyama is a Nagano-based Japanese actor and voice actor. He is known for Mobile Suit Gundam F91 (1991), Kingdom Hearts (2002), The Boy and the Beast (2015), and One Piece 2001–2018).
44. Brian Mathis as Garp
- Full name: Brian Mathis
- Date of birth: 29 December 1964
- Profession: Actor
Brian Mathis is an actor known for his roles in Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone (2007), Soul Eater (2008), One Piece (2001–2011), and The Boy and the Beast (2015).
45. Jūrōta Kosugi as Arlong
- Full name: Jūrōta Kosugi
- Date of birth: 19 December 1957
- Profession: Voice actor
Jūrōta Kosugi is a renowned voice actor from Japan. His most notable roles include Asuma Sarutobi in Naruto, Arlong in One Piece, Isamu Kenmochi in Kindaichi Case Files, Akio Ohtori in Revolutionary Girl Utena, Jotaro Kujo in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (OVA), and Big Zenki in Zenki.
46. Akio Otsuka as Marshall D. Teach
- Full name: Akio Otsuka
- Date of birth: 24 November 1959
- Profession: Actor, voice actor, narrator
Akio Otsuka is a Tokyo-based Japanese voice actor and narrator. His deep, astringent, and soothing voice has earned him several roles in cinema, animation, dubbing, and video games. He is well known for his roles as Marshall D. Teach in One Piece, Gamigami Devil as Popolocrois, and Bryan Hawk as Hajime no Ippo.
47. Fumihiko Tachiki as Sakazuki
- Full name: Fumihiko Tachiki
- Date of birth: 29 April 1961
- Profession: Voice actor, live-action actor, narrator
Fumihiko Tachiki is a live-action actor, narrator, and voice actor from Japan. He is widely recognised for his roles in Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion (1997), The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006), Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone (2007), and One Piece (2000–2024).
48. Ryōtarō Okiayu as Kaku
- Full name: Ryōtarō Okiayu
- Date of birth: 17 November 1969
- Profession: Actor, voice actor, singer
Ryōtarō Okiayu is an acclaimed Japanese actor, singer, and voice actor working with Aoni Productions. His notable performances include Kaku in One Piece, Treize Khushrenada in Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Byakuya Kuchiki in Bleach, Meisuke Nueno in Hell Teacher Nūbē, Hisashi Mitsui in Slam Dunk.
49. Takeshi Aono as Juracule Mihawk
- Full name: Takeshi Aono
- Date of birth: 19 June 1936
- Date of death: 9 April 2012
Takeshi Aono was a renowned Japanese narrator and voice actor based in Asahikawa, Hokkaidō. At the time of his death, he worked for Aoni Production. Takeshi was featured in One Piece between 2000 and 2010.
50. Tamotsu Nishiwaki as Risky Brother
- Full name: Tamotsu Nishiwaki
- Date of birth: 21 September
- Profession: Actor
Tamotsu Nishiwaki is an actor known for his roles in Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence (2005), Klonoa (2008), One Piece (2000–2012), and Dragon Ball Z Kai (2009–2015).
51. Mitsuaki Madono as Thatch
- Full name: Mitsuaki Madono
- Date of birth: 28 July 1964
- Profession: Voice actor
Mitsuaki Madono is a renowned voice actor from Japan. He is noted for portraying characters who are jokers but also have a more sinister side, such as Loki in Valkyrie Profile, Emishi Haruki in GetBackers, Kaname Ohgi in Code Geass, and Joker in Flame of Recca. He was featured in One Piece between 2009 and 2024.
52. Stephanie Young as Nico Robin
- Full name: Stephanie Young-Brehm
- Date of birth: 3 April 1973
- Profession: Voice actress
Stephanie Young is an American voice actor most recognised for her work on English-language dubs for Japanese anime. Her most notable performances include Arachne in Soul Eater, Nico Robin in the Funimation version of One Piece, and Towa in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.
53. Kokoro Kikuchi as Toko
- Full name: Kokoro Kikuchi
- Date of birth: 9 November 1982
- Profession: Voice actress
Kokoro Kikuchi is a Japanese voice actress who works for Kenyuu Office. She is the voice of Maruko in Chibi Maruko-chan and plays Sarada Uchiha in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. In 2020, Kokoro was featured in One Piece.
54. Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shanks
- Full name: Nobunaga Shimazaki
- Date of birth: 6 December 1988
- Profession: Voice actor
Nobunaga Shimazaki is an Aoni Productions-affiliated Japanese voice actor. He is known for his roles in Your Name (2016), Scum's Wish (2017), Fruits Basket (2019–2021), and One Piece (2024).
55. Aya Hirano as Vegapunk
- Full name: Aya Hirano
- Date of birth: 8 October 1987
- Profession: Actress, singer
Aya Hirano is a singer-actress from Japan. She began her career as a child actor in television commercials before landing her first voice acting part in the anime television series Angel Tales (2001). In 2024, she has been featured in four episodes of One Piece.
56. Mariya Ise as Kikunojo
- Full name: Mariya Ise
- Date of birth: 25 September 1988
- Profession: Actress, singer
Mariya Ise is a Kanagawa Prefecture-based Japanese actress and singer. She is known for RWBY (2017–2018), Made in Abyss (2017–2022), The Promised Never Land (2019–2022), and One Piece (2019–2022).
Is Luffy voiced by a girl?
Yes. Mayumi Tanaka, a renowned Japanese actress, narrator, and voice actress, has voiced Monkey D. Luffy since 1999 in over 870 episodes. Luffy was also voiced by Colleen Clinkenbeard from 1999 to 2022.
One Piece voice actors have significantly contributed to the series' success. The series is a beautiful adventure filled with epic action scenes, unique characters, vast scenery, and an outstanding soundtrack.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article featuring the watch order for Stargate movies. The Stargate universe is defined by exploring non-native worlds, interactions with intelligent civilisations, and ongoing battles with evil forces attempting to destroy or conquer planet Earth.
The Stargate franchise contains eight films and television programmes, each adding something distinctive to the classic science-fiction adventure. See the article for additional information.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Tatiana Thiga (Lifestyle writer) Tatiana Thiga is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She is an English literature graduate from Kenyatta University. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on a variety of topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Tatiana finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at tatianathiga@gmail.com