All One Piece voice actors & cast list: Exploring the series' voice actors

One Piece is a manga series that originates in Japan. Since July 1997, it has been serialised in Shueisha's shōnen manga newspaper, Weekly Shōnen Jump. The plot follows Monkey D. Luffy and his team, the Straw Hat Pirates, as they cruise the Grand Line to pursue the mythical treasure called One Piece to become the next Pirate King. Who are the One Piece voice actors?

One Piece is one of the most popular and longest-running anime shows ever. With a massive cast, its main voice actors are Kazuya Nakai, Christopher Sabat, and Kappei Yamaguchi. Each One Piece voice actor has a distinct personality reflected in their actions and words.

One Piece voice actors

Reviewers, critics, and readers regard One Piece as one of the greatest mangas ever. It has won numerous awards for its narratives, world-building, creative work, characters, and humour. Here is a list of all of the One Piece voice actors.

Actor Character Kazuya Nakai Roronoa Zoro Hiroaki Hirata Vinsmoke Sanji Kazuki Yao Franky Kappei Yamaguchi Usopp Chō Brook Sonny Strait Usopp Christopher Sabat Roronoa Zoro Mike McFarland Buggy the Clown Patrick Seitz Franky J. Michael Tatum Eneru Eric Vale Sanji Chris Rager Arlong Mark Stoddard Bartender Sean Hennigan Gold Roger Larry Brantley Hordy Andy Mullins Billy John Gremillion Dracule Mihawk Bill Jenkin Narrator Jim Foronda Vander Decken IX Charles C. Campbell Zenny Chris Cason Chris Cason Brian Mathis Garp

1. Kazuya Nakai as Roronoa Zoro

Kazuya Nakai, in black, is meditating (L). The actor carrying a sword over his shoulder (R). Photo: @TrioMonsterSHP, @zoropng on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Kazuya Nakai

Kazuya Nakai Date of birth: 25 November 1967

25 November 1967 Profession: voice actor, narrator

Who is the best voice actor in One Piece? Kazuya Nakai is a voice actor and narrator from Kobe, Japan. He portrays Roronoa Zoro in One Piece. Kazuya received the Best Supporting Actor award at the 5th Seiyu Awards in 2011 for his Gintama and One Piece performances.

2. Mayumi Tanaka as Monkey D. Luffy

Mayumi Tanaka is addressing a group of people (L). Tanaka is sitting in an office (R). Photo: @TheWillOfMarco, @eye_nezz on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Mayumi Tanaka

Mayumi Tanaka Date of birth: 15 January 1955

15 January 1955 Profession: Actress, voice actress, narrator

Mayumi Tanaka is a famous narrator, voice actress, and actress from Japan. She is known for her roles in Castle in the Sky (1986), One Piece (1999–2024), Sakura Taisen (2000), and Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (2013).

3. Hiroaki Hirata as Vinsmoke Sanji

Hiroaki Hirata poses for a photograph against a dark background (L). Hirata poses against a grey background (R). Photo: @animazement, @Wikimon_net on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Hiroaki Hirata

Hiroaki Hirata Date of birth: 7 August 1963

7 August 1963 Profession: Actor, voice actor, narrator

Hiroaki Hirata is a Japanese voice actor, narrator, and actor. He founded Hirata Production Japan. Hiroaki is well known as the voice of Vinsmoke Sanji in One Piece. His other notable roles include Benny in Black Lagoon (2006), Kotetsu T. Kaburagi in Tiger & Bunny (2011-2022), and Balflear in Final Fantasy XII (2006). Hiroaki is one of the best One Piece Japanese voice actors.

4. Colleen Clinkenbeard as Monkey D. Luffy

Colleen Clinkenbeard speaks onstage during the Funimation Presents My Hero Academia Panel at New York Comic Con 2019 - Day 2 at Hulu Theater in New York City. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok

Full name: Colleen Smith Clinkenbeard

Colleen Smith Clinkenbeard Date of birth: 13 April 1980

13 April 1980 Profession: Voice actress, ADR director, line producer, writer

Colleen Clinkenbeard is an American ADR director, writer, line producer, and voice actress. One of her first notable roles was as Rachel Moore's English voice in the long-running investigative series Case Closed. She has since appeared in many notable anime dubs, including Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece.

5. Kazuki Yao as Franky

Full name: Kazuki Yao

Kazuki Yao Date of birth: 17 June 1959

17 June 1959 Profession: Voice actor, actor, narrator

Kazuki Yao is a Japanese actor, voice actor, and narrator working with Max Mix. He is widely recognised for roles in A Wind Named Amnesia (1990), Hikonin Sentai Akibaranger (2012), Ninja Sentai Kakuranger (1994 – 1995), and One Piece (2000 – 2024).

6. Yuriko Yamaguchi as Nico Robin

Yuriko Yamaguchi is posing for a photo (L). Yamaguchi is posing in a room (R). Photo: @yurituki1121 on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Yuriko Yamaguchi

Yuriko Yamaguchi Date of birth: 21 November 1965

21 November 1965 Profession: Voice actress, narrator

Yuriko Yamaguchi is an acclaimed voice actress and narrator from Japan. She previously worked with Vi-Vo and is now associated with Aoni Production. Her notable performances include Ritsuko Akagi in Neon Genesis Evangelion, Nico Robin in One Piece, Nurse Joy in Pokémon, and Sonia in Eureka Seven.

7. Kappei Yamaguchi as Usopp

Kappei Yamaguchi takes a selfie on a grey background (L). Yamaguchi is standing next to a wall (R). Photo: @ENma_Dororon, @ENma_Dororon on X(Twitter) (Modified by author)

Full name: Mitsuo Yamaguchi

Mitsuo Yamaguchi Date of birth: 23 May 1965

23 May 1965 Profession: Actor, voice actor

Mitsuo Yamaguchi is a Japanese voice actor, actor, and rakugoka working for Gokū and 21st Century Fox. He appears as Usopp in One Piece, Teddie in Persona 4, and Shinichi Kudo and Kaito Kid in Detective Conan. Mitsuo has appeared in various projects, including animation, live-action dramas, games, and international film dubbing.

8. Akemi Okamura as Nami

Akemi Okamura is inside a room (L). Okamura is standing against a white background (R). Photo: @CuriosidadesOP, @NoCotish on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Akemi Okamura

Akemi Okamura Date of birth: 12 March 1969

12 March 1969 Profession: Voice actress

Akemi Okamura is a Japanese voice actor. She sang a song in the NHK show Minna no Uta and currently plays Nami in One Piece. She is also known for her roles in various movies and TV shows, such as Porco Rosso (1992), The Legend of Dragoon (1999), and Hunter x Hunter (2014).

9. Chō as Brook

Chō is smiling for a photo (L). He is posing for a photograph (R). Photo: @OPVaFunfacts, @ToraTetsuya on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Shigeru Nagashima

Shigeru Nagashima Date of birth: 15 December 1957

15 December 1957 Profession: Actor, narrator

Chō is a renowned actor and narrator from Japan. He is widely recognised for his roles in various movies and TV series, such as One Piece (2002 – 2024), Cyborg 009 (2001–2002), Kamen Rider Decade (2009), and Samurai Sentai Shinkenger (2009–2010).

10. Ikue Ōtani as Tony Tony Chopper

Ikue Ōtani stands against a white background (L). Ōtani is against a grey background (R). Photo: @Bulbanews, @VidaDeTreinador on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: IkuTV e Ōtani

IkuTV e Ōtani Date of birth: 15 August 1965

15 August 1965 Profession: Actress

Ikue Ōtani is a renowned Japanese actress who focuses on voice acting. She is widely recognised for her roles in various movies and TV series such as Genji Tsûshin Agedama (1991), Pokémon Heroes (2002), Tales of the Abyss (2005), and Detective Pikachu Returns (2023).

11. Sonny Strait as Usopp

Sonny Strait speaks onstage at the Toei Animation & Crunchyroll Presents: One Piece Film Red Panel during New York Comic Con 2022 on 8 October 2022 in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Full name: Sonny Strait

Sonny Strait Date of birth: 28 June 1965

28 June 1965 Profession: Voice actor, ADR director, writer

Sonny Strait is a writer, ADR director, and voice actor from the United States. He is well-known for his work on various English-language adaptations of Japanese anime programmes and his illustrations in the independently produced comic book series Elfquest. Strait provided the voice of Usopp in One Piece.

12. Brina Palencia as Tony Tony Chopper

Full name: Brina Palencia

Brina Palencia Date of birth: 13 February 1984

13 February 1984 Profession: Voice and television actress

Brina Palencia is an American voice and television actress. She has provided English-language voices for several anime characters. Palencia has voiced Touka Kirishima in Tokyo Ghoul, Tony Tony Chopper in One Piece, and Vi Graythorn in Case Closed.

13. Christopher Sabat as Roronoa Zoro

Christopher Sabat attends New York Comic Con 2019 Day 3 at Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on 5 October 2019 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Full name: Christopher Robin Sabat

Christopher Robin Sabat Date of birth: 22 April 1973

22 April 1973 Profession: Voice actor, voice director

Christopher Sabat is a voice actor and director from the United States. His most notable roles in animation and anime include Roronoa Zoro in One Piece, Vegeta and Piccolo in Dragon Ball, Daisuke Jigen in Lupin the Third, Dr. Arthur Watts in RWBY, and All Might in My Hero Academia.

14. Luci Christian as Nami

Full name: Louisa Michelle Christian

Louisa Michelle Christian Date of birth: 18 March 1973

18 March 1973 Profession: Voice actress, ADR scriptwriter

Luci Christian is a voice actor and ADR scriptwriter from the United States. She has done many voices for English-language translations of Japanese anime shows and films. Luci voiced Nami in One Piece from 1999 until 2017.

15. Mike McFarland as Buggy the Clown

Mike McFarland attends the premiere of Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F' at LA Live on 2 July 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Full name: Michael McFarland

Michael McFarland Date of birth: 14 July 1970

14 July 1970 Profession: Voice actor, ADR director, scriptwriter, line producer

Michael McFarland is an American ADR director, voice actor, line producer and scriptwriter who does English dubs for Japanese anime. McFarland's prominent performances include Buggy the Clown in the Funimation dub of One Piece. He is one of the best One Piece dub voice actors.

16. Kazue Ikura as Sentomaru, Tony Tony Chopper, Jessica

Kazue Ikura is standing against a tiled wall (L). Ikura is posing against a grey wall (R). Photo: @onkonkan on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Kazue Ikura

Kazue Ikura Date of birth: 23 March 1959

23 March 1959 Profession: Actress, voice actress, narrator

Kazue Ikura is a Japanese voice actor and narrator employed by Aoni Production. She is renowned for her parts in One Piece (2004-2011), Re: Cutie Honey (2004), Sorcerous Stabber Orphen (1998-1999), and Road to Ninja—Naruto the Movie (2012).

17. Patrick Seitz as Franky

Patrick Seitz attends "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" North American Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on 19 February 2020 in Westwood, California. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Full name: David Patrick Seitz

David Patrick Seitz Date of birth: 17 March 1978

17 March 1978 Profession: Voice actor, ADR director, scriptwriter

David Seitz is a scriptwriter, ADR director, and voice actor from the United States. Since his debut in the voice-over business in 2000 with the Amazing Nurse Nanako OVA, he has voiced over 100 productions in English for Japanese anime and video games.

18. Reiko Kiuchi as Jewelry Bonney, Young Wiper

Reiko Kiuchi is posing against a blue background. Photo: @Wikimon_net on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Reiko Kiuchi

Reiko Kiuchi Date of birth: 10 July 1968

10 July 1968 Profession: Actress

Reiko Kiuchi is a voice actress from Japan who works for Ken Production. She is known for her roles in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001), Suikoden IV (2004), One Piece (2004–2011), and Powerpuff Girls Z (2006–2007).

19. J. Michael Tatum as Eneru

J. Michael Tatum sits near a woman's portrait (L). Tatum is sitting on an office chair (R). Photo: @j_michael_tatum on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: J. Michael Tatum

J. Michael Tatum Date of birth: 25 May 1976

25 May 1976 Profession: Voice actor, ADR director, scriptwriter

J. Michael Tatum is a scriptwriter, ADR director, and voice actor from the United States. He has provided voices for several English-language translations of Japanese anime shows and video games.

20. Houko Kuwashima as Margarita

Houko Kuwashima is inside a room (L). Kuwashima is standing against a white background (R). Photo: @BakuageKiller, @animesinjapan on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Houko Kuwashima

Houko Kuwashima Date of birth: 12 December 1975

12 December 1975 Profession: Voice actress, singer

Houko Kuwashima is a renowned voice actress and singer from Japan. She can play various characters, from little boys to feminine women. From 2005 to 2008, she appeared as Margarita in One Piece.

21. Eric Vale as Sanji

Eric Vale is in a room filled with people (L). Vale is standing next to a ghost vacuum cleaner (R). Photo: @ericvalerocks on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Christopher Eric Johnson

Christopher Eric Johnson Date of birth: 28 April 1974

28 April 1974 Profession: Voice actor

Who's the One Piece voice actor in English? Eric Vale is an American voice actor who has appeared in various English-language translations of Japanese anime programmes. He is renowned for his roles in One Piece (2000–2017), Fruits Basket (2019–2021), Dragon Ball Super (2016), and My Hero Academia (2016–2023).

22. Junko Takeuchi as Sabo

Junko Takeuchi in grey is posing for a photo (L). Takeuchi is holding a microphone (R). Photo: @Hinaaa_Uzumaki_ on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Junko Takeuchi

Junko Takeuchi Date of birth: 5 April 1972

5 April 1972 Profession: Actress, voice actress

Junko Takeuchi is a Japanese actor and voice actress who works with Ogipro The Next Co. Inc. and BQMAP. She commonly voices young male roles with extraordinary and goofy abilities. Junko appeared as Sabo in a 2011 episode of One Piece.

23. Chris Rager as Arlong

Full name: Chris Rager

Chris Rager Date of birth: 5 July 1973

5 July 1973 Profession: Voice actor

Chris Rager is a US-based voice actor who has worked on several English adaptations of Japanese anime programmes. His most notable roles include Will Powers in Ace Attorney, Arlong in the Funimation version of One Piece, and Mr Satan in Dragon Ball. In video games, he plays Mr Torgue in the Borderlands franchise.

24. Masami Suzuki as Aisa

Full name: Masami Suzuki

Masami Suzuki Date of birth: 14 July 1972

14 July 1972 Profession: Actress, voice actress, singer

Masami Suzuki is a Japanese actress, voice actor, and singer in Chigasaki. She is currently associated with Aoni Productions and is well-known for her voice acting roles, including Kaihime/Princess Kai from Samurai Warriors and Aisa from One Piece.

25. Ako Mayama as Gloriosa

Ako Mayama addressing people (L). Mayama is walking past a peach stand (R). Photo: @mayamaako on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Rin Mizuhara

Rin Mizuhara Date of birth: 15 November 1958

15 November 1958 Profession: Voice actress

Rin Mizuhara is a Japanese voice actor who is noted for portraying young boys and scruffy old ladies. She is most recognised for her role as Sugiyama-kun in the television series Chibi Maruko-chan. Rin played Gloriosa in the film One Piece.

26. Mark Stoddard as Bartender

Mark Stoddard takes a selfie next to his house (L). Stoddard stands near to a tree (R). Photo: @markstoddardactual (modified by author)

Full name: Mark Stoddard

Mark Stoddard Date of birth: 9 September 1954

9 September 1954 Profession: Actor, voice actor

Mark Stoddard is an American actor and voice actor who works for FUNimation Entertainment. He is best known for his roles in Prison Break (2007), Summer Wars (2009), Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods (2013), and One Piece (1999 - 2012).

27. Michiko Neya as Vinsmoke Reiju

Michiko Neya is posing inside a room (L). Neya is sitting next to a wooden wall (R). Photo: @Setsu-Ani, @Seiyuu on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Michiko Neya

Michiko Neya Date of birth: 4 October 1965

4 October 1965 Profession: Voice actress

Michiko Neya is a professional voice actor from Japan. She previously worked at Arts Vision and is now a freelancer. Her significant anime roles include Vinsmoke Reiju in One Piece, the main heroine in New Cutie Honey, Ritsuko Takahashi in Hell Teacher Nube, Jun the Swan in Gatchaman 94, Melissa Mao in Full Metal Panic!, and Riza Hawkeye in Fullmetal Alchemist.

28. Sean Hennigan as Gold Roger

Sean Hennigan is standing near a banner bearing his name (L). Hennigan is out in a snowy compound (R). Photo: @sean_hennigan_voxoptimus on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Sean Hennigan

Sean Hennigan Date of birth: 18 May 1962

18 May 1962 Profession: Actor, producer

Sean Hennigan is an American producer and actor. He is known for his roles in Lonesome Dove (1989), The Life of David Gale (2003), The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada (2005), 3:10 to Yuma (2007), and One Piece (1999–2012).

29. Misa Watanabe as Nefertari Vivi

Misa Watanabe, President and CEO of MPAJ, received the Arts and Letters Medal at the Majestic Hotel in Cannes, France, during MIDEM 2004. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix

Full name: Misa Watanabe

Misa Watanabe Date of birth: 30 April 1964

30 April 1964 Profession: Voice actress, narrator

Misa Watanabe is a voice actress and narrator based in Tokyo, Japan. She is best known for portraying Nefertari Vivi in One Piece.

30. Larry Brantley as Hordy

Larry Brantley attends "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" North American Premiere at Regency Village Theatre on 19 February 2020 in Westwood, California. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Full name: Larry Wayne Brantley

Larry Wayne Brantley Date of birth: 30 October 1966

30 October 1966 Profession: Voice actor, former stand-up comedian, radio spokesman

Larry Brantley is a voice actor and radio spokesperson from the United States who has previously worked as a stand-up comedian. He is most known for playing the voice of Wishbone, a Jack Russell Terrier that appeared in a PBS children's TV series. Brantley attended Conroe High School and specialises in character voices.

31. Mika Doi as Coby

Mika Doi is posing for a photo next to a grey background. Photo: @AnimangaBanzai7 on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Mika Doi

Mika Doi Date of birth: 4 August 1956

4 August 1956 Profession: Actress, voice actress, narrator

Mika Doi is a Sendai-born Japanese actress, narrator, and voice actress. She is known for her roles in Super Dimension Fortress Macross (1982), One Piece (1999–2021), Macross: Do You Remember Love? (1984), and Rurouni Kenshin (1996–1998).

32. Andy Mullins as Billy

Andy Mullins poses for a photo with a doctor's outfit (L). Mullins is adjusting his tie in a room (R). Photo: @andyandjoleen on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Andy Mullins

Andy Mullins Date of birth: 1960

1960 Profession: Voice actor

Andy Mullins is a US-based voice actor who appears in Funimation's anime series. He has also provided the voice to several English-language translations of Japanese anime films. Andy appeared as Billy in One Piece from 2000 to 2002. He is one of the best One Piece English voice actors.

33. Yōko Matsuoka as Alvida

Yōko Matsuoka in black is posing for a photo. Photo: @Japan.Seiyuu on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Yōko Matsuoka

Yōko Matsuoka Date of birth: 20 October 1954

20 October 1954 Profession: Actress, voice actress, narrator

Yōko Matsuoka is an acclaimed Japanese actress, voice actor, and narrator based in Tokyo. She is linked with 81 Produce. Yōko is known for her roles in AD Police Files (1990), Gegege no Kitarô (1996), Sailor Moon Crystal (2014–2015), and One Piece (1999–2021).

34. John Gremillion as Dracule Mihawk

Full name: John Gremillion

John Gremillion Date of birth: 11 June 1967

11 June 1967 Profession: Stage and voice actor

John Gremillion is a voice and stage actor from the United States. He has given voices for several English-language adaptations of Japanese anime programmes and video games, including Dracule Mihawk from One Piece, Gentle Criminal from My Hero Academia, and Roland Chappelle from Food Wars.

35. Kumiko Nishihara as Perona

Kumiko Nishihara is holding a microphone (L). Nishihara is sitting against a white background (R). Photo: @yumiey73, @hourlyperona on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Kumiko Nishihara

Kumiko Nishihara Date of birth: 27 April 1965

27 April 1965 Profession: Voice actress

Kumiko Nishihara is an Aoni Production-affiliated Japanese voice actress from Chigasaki, Kanagawa. She is known for her roles in Lunar: Eternal Blue (1994), Revolutionary Girl Utena: The Movie (1999), Sakura Taisen (2000), and One Piece (2002–2011).

36. Bill Jenkins as the narrator

Bill Jenkins drives a convertible vehicle on a bright day (L). Jenkins is standing next to a banner (R). Photo: @william.a.jenkins.1 on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Bill Jenkins

Bill Jenkins Date of birth: 24 May 1955

24 May 1955 Profession: Actor

Bill Jenkins is an American actor. He s known for his roles in Fullmetal Alchemist (2004), Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone (2007), W. (2008), Summer Wars (2009), and One Piece (1999–2013).

37. Masakazu Morita as Marco the Phoenix

Masakazu Morita speaks at the screening and panel for the 2023 Anime Expo's World Premiere of "Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead" at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Photo: Andrew J Cunningham

Full name: Masakazu Morita

Masakazu Morita Date of birth: 21 October 1972

21 October 1972 Profession: Actor, voice actor, singer

Masakazu Morita is a renowned Japanese performer, voice actor, and singer. He formerly worked for Aoni Productions. Masakazu also hosts the radio programme Bleach B-Station. He portrayed Maeda Keiji in Sengoku Basara, Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach, and Marco the Phoenix in One Piece.

38. Jim Foronda as Vander Decken IX

Jim Foronda is taking a selfie on a staircase (L). Foronda is posing for a selfie in a recording studio (R). Photo: @JimForondaVO on Facebook, @Ben_Cohn_VO on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Jim Foronda

Jim Foronda Date of birth: 3 July 1973

3 July 1973 Profession: Voice actor, freelance ad copywriter, cyborg

Jim Foronda is an American voice actor, freelance commercial copywriter, and cyborg. He is known for his roles in Borderlands 3 (2019), My Hero Academia (2018–2023), and One Piece Film: Red (2022).

39. Yui Kano as Charlotte Custard

Full name: Yui Kano

Yui Kano Date of birth: 22 December 1983

22 December 1983 Profession: Voice actress

Yui Kano is a voice actor from Sumida in Tokyo, Japan. She presently works for Aoni Productions. Yui also appeared in the live-action movie Cat Girl Kiki. She is renowned for Cat Girl Kiki (2007), Valkyria Chronicles (2008), Gods Eater Burst (2010), and One Piece (2011–2020).

40. Charles C. Campbell as Zenny

Full name: Charles C. Campbell

Charles C. Campbell Date of birth: 16 November 1968

16 November 1968 Profession: Voice actor, ADR director, recording engineer

Who is the voice of One Piece dubbing? Charles C. Campbell is a recording engineer, ADR director, and voice actor from the United States. He provides voices for several English-language dubs of Japanese anime pictures.

41. Keiichi Sonobe as Silvers Rayleigh

Keiichi Sonobe poses against a blue background (L). Sonobe is posing against a grey background (R). Photo: @Yupi198504, @SeigiNoTekkenG5 on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Keiichi Sonobe

Keiichi Sonobe Date of birth: 16 September 1960

16 September 1960 Profession: Voice actor

Keiichi Sonobe is a Tokyo-based male Japanese voice actor who works with 81 Produce. He is known for Digimon Adventure (1999), One Piece (1999–2024), Dragon Ball Z Kai (2009), and Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo (2003–2005).

42. Chris Cason as Chris Cason

Chris Cason attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton on 20 November 2017 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Full name: Christopher S. Cason

Christopher S. Cason Date of birth: 4 November 1974

4 November 1974 Profession: Voice actor

Chris Cason is a US-based voice actor who works primarily with Funimation on English-language adaptations of Japanese anime. Some of his most notable roles are Haruki Hanai in School Rumble, Babbit in Kodocha, Gluttony in Fullmetal Alchemist, and Chris Cason in One Piece. He has also served as a scriptwriter and ADR director for several studios.

43. Shigeru Ushiyama as Hiluluk

Shigeru Ushiyama is in an office (L). Ushiyama is standing against a white background (R). Photo: @Japan.Seiyuu on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Shigeru Ushiyama

Shigeru Ushiyama Date of birth: 25 January 1952

25 January 1952 Profession: Actor, voice actor

Shigeru Ushiyama is a Nagano-based Japanese actor and voice actor. He is known for Mobile Suit Gundam F91 (1991), Kingdom Hearts (2002), The Boy and the Beast (2015), and One Piece 2001–2018).

44. Brian Mathis as Garp

Brian Mathis is posing next to a banner (L). Mathis is inside a room (R). Photo: @brianmathis17 (modified by author)

Full name: Brian Mathis

Brian Mathis Date of birth: 29 December 1964

29 December 1964 Profession: Actor

Brian Mathis is an actor known for his roles in Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone (2007), Soul Eater (2008), One Piece (2001–2011), and The Boy and the Beast (2015).

45. Jūrōta Kosugi as Arlong

Jūrōta Kosugi is standing against a grey background (L). Kosugi is standing next to a wooden door (R). Photo: @Japan.Seiyuu, @yoko.kitahara.58 on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Jūrōta Kosugi

Jūrōta Kosugi Date of birth: 19 December 1957

19 December 1957 Profession: Voice actor

Jūrōta Kosugi is a renowned voice actor from Japan. His most notable roles include Asuma Sarutobi in Naruto, Arlong in One Piece, Isamu Kenmochi in Kindaichi Case Files, Akio Ohtori in Revolutionary Girl Utena, Jotaro Kujo in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (OVA), and Big Zenki in Zenki.

46. Akio Otsuka as Marshall D. Teach

Akio Otsuka is standing against a grey background (L). Otsuka is on a stage (R). Photo: @naven0m, @JoseMellinas_ on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Akio Otsuka

Akio Otsuka Date of birth: 24 November 1959

24 November 1959 Profession: Actor, voice actor, narrator

Akio Otsuka is a Tokyo-based Japanese voice actor and narrator. His deep, astringent, and soothing voice has earned him several roles in cinema, animation, dubbing, and video games. He is well known for his roles as Marshall D. Teach in One Piece, Gamigami Devil as Popolocrois, and Bryan Hawk as Hajime no Ippo.

47. Fumihiko Tachiki as Sakazuki

Full name: Fumihiko Tachiki

Fumihiko Tachiki Date of birth: 29 April 1961

29 April 1961 Profession: Voice actor, live-action actor, narrator

Fumihiko Tachiki is a live-action actor, narrator, and voice actor from Japan. He is widely recognised for his roles in Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion (1997), The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (2006), Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone (2007), and One Piece (2000–2024).

48. Ryōtarō Okiayu as Kaku

Ryōtarō Okiayu rests his hands on a table (L). Okiayu is against a white background (R). Photo: @myasianmadness, @OnePieceNewsTM on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Ryōtarō Okiayu

Ryōtarō Okiayu Date of birth: 17 November 1969

17 November 1969 Profession: Actor, voice actor, singer

Ryōtarō Okiayu is an acclaimed Japanese actor, singer, and voice actor working with Aoni Productions. His notable performances include Kaku in One Piece, Treize Khushrenada in Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, Byakuya Kuchiki in Bleach, Meisuke Nueno in Hell Teacher Nūbē, Hisashi Mitsui in Slam Dunk.

49. Takeshi Aono as Juracule Mihawk

Takeshi Aono poses against a white background (L). Aono is sitting against a grey background (R). Photo: @394NuanceDeSev, @MasculineCinema on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Takeshi Aono

Takeshi Aono Date of birth: 19 June 1936

19 June 1936 Date of death: 9 April 2012

Takeshi Aono was a renowned Japanese narrator and voice actor based in Asahikawa, Hokkaidō. At the time of his death, he worked for Aoni Production. Takeshi was featured in One Piece between 2000 and 2010.

50. Tamotsu Nishiwaki as Risky Brother

Tamotsu Nishiwaki is standing against a white background (L). Nishiwaki is standing against a grey background. Photo: Japan.Seiyuu on Facebook, @Alvez1982 on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Tamotsu Nishiwaki

Tamotsu Nishiwaki Date of birth: 21 September

21 September Profession: Actor

Tamotsu Nishiwaki is an actor known for his roles in Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence (2005), Klonoa (2008), One Piece (2000–2012), and Dragon Ball Z Kai (2009–2015).

51. Mitsuaki Madono as Thatch

Mitsuaki Madono stands against a white background (L). Madono is holding a microphone (R). Photo: @Japan.Seiyuu on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Mitsuaki Madono

Mitsuaki Madono Date of birth: 28 July 1964

28 July 1964 Profession: Voice actor

Mitsuaki Madono is a renowned voice actor from Japan. He is noted for portraying characters who are jokers but also have a more sinister side, such as Loki in Valkyrie Profile, Emishi Haruki in GetBackers, Kaname Ohgi in Code Geass, and Joker in Flame of Recca. He was featured in One Piece between 2009 and 2024.

52. Stephanie Young as Nico Robin

Full name: Stephanie Young-Brehm

Stephanie Young-Brehm Date of birth: 3 April 1973

3 April 1973 Profession: Voice actress

Stephanie Young is an American voice actor most recognised for her work on English-language dubs for Japanese anime. Her most notable performances include Arachne in Soul Eater, Nico Robin in the Funimation version of One Piece, and Towa in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

53. Kokoro Kikuchi as Toko

Kokoro Kikuchi is addressing a group of people (L). Kikuchi is standing against a white background (R). Photo: @MegaJyms, @portalsaradabr on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Full name: Kokoro Kikuchi

Kokoro Kikuchi Date of birth: 9 November 1982

9 November 1982 Profession: Voice actress

Kokoro Kikuchi is a Japanese voice actress who works for Kenyuu Office. She is the voice of Maruko in Chibi Maruko-chan and plays Sarada Uchiha in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. In 2020, Kokoro was featured in One Piece.

54. Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shanks

Full name: Nobunaga Shimazaki

Nobunaga Shimazaki Date of birth: 6 December 1988

6 December 1988 Profession: Voice actor

Nobunaga Shimazaki is an Aoni Productions-affiliated Japanese voice actor. He is known for his roles in Your Name (2016), Scum's Wish (2017), Fruits Basket (2019–2021), and One Piece (2024).

55. Aya Hirano as Vegapunk

Aya Hirano is sitting next to a grey background (L). Hirano has a blue-themed background (R). Photo: @a_ya.hirano on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Aya Hirano

Aya Hirano Date of birth: 8 October 1987

8 October 1987 Profession: Actress, singer

Aya Hirano is a singer-actress from Japan. She began her career as a child actor in television commercials before landing her first voice acting part in the anime television series Angel Tales (2001). In 2024, she has been featured in four episodes of One Piece.

56. Mariya Ise as Kikunojo

Full name: Mariya Ise

Mariya Ise Date of birth: 25 September 1988

25 September 1988 Profession: Actress, singer

Mariya Ise is a Kanagawa Prefecture-based Japanese actress and singer. She is known for RWBY (2017–2018), Made in Abyss (2017–2022), The Promised Never Land (2019–2022), and One Piece (2019–2022).

Is Luffy voiced by a girl?

Yes. Mayumi Tanaka, a renowned Japanese actress, narrator, and voice actress, has voiced Monkey D. Luffy since 1999 in over 870 episodes. Luffy was also voiced by Colleen Clinkenbeard from 1999 to 2022.

One Piece voice actors have significantly contributed to the series' success. The series is a beautiful adventure filled with epic action scenes, unique characters, vast scenery, and an outstanding soundtrack.

