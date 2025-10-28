Meet the main cast of Elsbeth and the stars driving the CBS crime drama

The main cast of Elsbeth includes Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Carra Patterson. The show revolves around Elsbeth Tascioni, portrayed by Carrie Preston, an unconventional attorney who utilises her instincts to corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD.

Get to know the main cast of Elsbeth

The show stars several notable actors and actresses, some of whom have been in the entertainment industry for many years. Here are some of the series’ main cast members and other stars who have brought the story of Elsbeth to life.

1. Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni

Full name : Carrie Preston

: Carrie Preston Date of birth : 21 June 1967

: 21 June 1967 Age : 58 years old (as of 2025)

: 58 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Macon, Georgia, United States

: Macon, Georgia, United States Profession: Actress, director, producer

Carrie Preston is an American actress, director, and producer best known for her roles as former attorney and consultant detective Elsbeth Tascioni in the TV series Elsbeth. She is the lead character in the Elsbeth, and she has appeared in 33 episodes of the show.

The actress has also starred in other movies and TV shows including The Good Fight, The Holdovers, and One of These Days. Carrie is married to Michael Emerson.

2. Carra Patterson as Officer Kaya Blanke

Full name : Carra Patterson

: Carra Patterson Date of birth : 31 January 1984

: 31 January 1984 Age :41 years old (as of 2025)

:41 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : St. Petersburg, Florida, United States

: St. Petersburg, Florida, United States Profession: Actress, producer

Carra Patterson is an American actress and producer known for her roles in Bloodline, The Arrangement, and Straight Outta Compton. She starred in Elsbeth as Officer Kaya Blanke. The actress has been married to Ruffin Prentiss since 18 May 2019, and they have two children.

3. Wendell Pierce as captain Charles Wallace Wagner

Full name : Wendell Edward Pierce

: Wendell Edward Pierce Date of birth : 8 December 1963

: 8 December 1963 Place of birth : New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Age : 61 years old (as of 2025)

: 61 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actor, businessman

In Elsbeth, Wendell Pierce portrays Charles Wallace Wagner, the captain of Kaya Blanke’s precinct. He has also been featured in other projects like Highest 2 Lowest, Harley Quinn, and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan.

4. Daniel K. Isaac as Lieutenant Steve Connor

Full name : Daniel Kyungmin Isaac

: Daniel Kyungmin Isaac Date of birth : 5 December 1988

: 5 December 1988 Age : 36 years old (as of 2025)

: 36 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Fullerton, California, United States

: Fullerton, California, United States Profession: Actor, writer

Born in Fullerton, California, Daniel K. Isaac is an American actor and writer known for his role as Lieutenant Steve Connor in Elsbeth. According to his IMDb profile, he has starred in over 50 movies and TV shows, including The Other Two, According to My Mother, and The Upper Room.

5. Gloria Reuben as Claudia Payne

Full name : Gloria Elizabeth Reuben

: Gloria Elizabeth Reuben Date of birth : 9 June 1964

: 9 June 1964 Age : 61 years old (as of 2025)

: 61 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Profession: Actress, film producer

Gloria, a Canadian-American actress and film producer, joined the Elsbeth cast in 2024 in a recurring role as Captain Wagner's wife, Claudia Payne. She has since starred in 5 episodes of the show. Gloria has also been featured in Boston Blue, The Equalizer, and The Better Sister.

6. Ben Levi Ross as Teddy Tascioni

Full name : Ben Levi Ross

: Ben Levi Ross Date of birth : 15 January 1998

: 15 January 1998 Age : 27 years old (as of 2025)

: 27 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : United States

: United States Profession: Actor, singer

Benjamin Levi Ross is an American actor and singer. He has starred in 10 episodes of Elsbeth. The actor made his acting debut in 2020 when he starred in a music video Seth Bogart: Boys Who Don't Wanna Be Boys. Benjamin is best known for his work in Acting for a Cause and River Fork.

7. Danny Mastrogiorgio as Detective Bobby Smullen

Full name : Daniel "Danny" Mastrogiorgio

: Daniel "Danny" Mastrogiorgio Date of birth : 26 October 1964

: 26 October 1964 Age : 60 years (as of 2025)

: 60 years (as of 2025) Place of birth : Mount Vernon, New York, United States

: Mount Vernon, New York, United States Profession: Actor

Danny made his acting debut in 2000 when he appeared as Calabrese in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. According to his IMDb profile, he has since been featured in several projects, including Grimsburg, We're Not Done Yet, and Barron's Cove.

8. Molly Price as Detective Donnelly

Full name : Molly Evan Price

: Molly Evan Price Date of birth : 15 December 1966

: 15 December 1966 Age : 58 years old (as of 2025)

: 58 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : North Plainfield, New Jersey, United States

: North Plainfield, New Jersey, United States Profession: Actress

Molly is an American actress with over 69 acting credits under her name. She has starred in 7 episodes of Elsbeth as Detective Donnelly. The actress still thrives in acting. Some of her most recent credits include The History of Sound (2025), Will Trent (2025), and Babygirl (2024).

9. Micaela Diamond as Detective Edwards

Full name : Micaela Diamond

: Micaela Diamond Date of birth : 17 July 1999

: 17 July 1999 Age : 26 years old (as of 2025)

: 26 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Margate City, New Jersey, United States

: Margate City, New Jersey, United States Profession: Actress, singer

Micaela Diamond is an American actress and singer, born on 17 July 1999 in Margate City, New Jersey, United States. She made her Broadway debut as Babe in The Cher Show. Diamond has starred in Grotesquerie, The Gilded Age, and Up Here.

10. Sarah Jane as Marissa Gold

Full name : Sarah Jane Steele

: Sarah Jane Steele Date of birth : 16 September 1988

: 16 September 1988 Age : 37 years old (as of 2025)

: 37 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Profession: Actress

Sarah Jane Steele, who is reprising her role as Marissa Gold in season 3 of Elsbeth, was born in September 1988 in Philadelphia. She made her acting debut in 2004, playing Bernice in the drama film Spanglish.

11. Fredric Lehne as Lieutenant Dave Noonan

Full name : Fredric Lehne

: Fredric Lehne Date of birth : 3 February 1959

: 3 February 1959 Age : 66 years old (as of 2025)

: 66 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Buffalo, New York, United States

: Buffalo, New York, United States Profession: Actor

Fredric Lehne is an American actor known for his portrayal of Lieutenant Dave Noonan in Elsbeth. Acting since 1978, he has appeared in more than 160 films and TV series. His notable projects include Ordinary People, Zero Dark Thirty, and Fast Charlie.

12. Daniel Oreskes as Detective Buzz Fleming

Full name : Daniel Oreskes

: Daniel Oreskes Date of birth : 6 March 1968

: 6 March 1968 Age : 57 years old (as of 2025)

: 57 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : New York, New York, United States

: New York, New York, United States Profession: Actor

Daniel is a Hollywood actor, known for his role as Detective Buzz Fleming in Elsbeth. He studied acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art. Daniel has appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including A Real Pain, Mountainhead, and Ray Donovan.

13. Sullivan Jones as Cameron Clayden

Full name : Sullivan Jones

: Sullivan Jones Date of birth : 6 November 1990

: 6 November 1990 Age : 34 years old (as of 2025)

: 34 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : San Francisco Bay Area, California, United States

: San Francisco Bay Area, California, United States Profession: Actor

Sullivan, born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, became prominent in 2021 when he played Jameson Royce in Harlem. He is also known for his roles as Barry in 18½ and Muhammad Ali in Big George Foreman.

Who is married to Elsbeth in real life?

Carrie Preston is married to actor Michael Emerson. The couple has been married since 5 September 1998.

Does Elsbeth have children?

Elsbeth has no child in real life. However, in the series, she has a son named Teddy Tascioni, played by Ben Levi Ross.

Who is the guest star on Elsbeth?

There are several guest stars in the CBS‘ hit series Elsbeth. They include Sullivan Jones, Daniel Oreskes, Gloria Reuben, and Ben Levi Ross.

Is Elsbeth renewed for season 3?

The American comedy drama TV series has already been renewed for a third season. The third season premiered on 12 October 2025.

Who is returning to the cast of Elsbeth?

Returning cast members include Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce, and Sarah Steele.

The main cast of Elsbeth have captured viewers' attention with their gripping storylines and unique plot, making the CBS crime drama worth the hype.

