Who is the oldest living actor? 20 elderly actors still active today

The good thing about working in the creative industry is that there is always a role for people of all ages whether young or old. While it is not common for movies to have very old actors as their lead characters, there are special occasions that call for such actors to be cast. One scenario in which the oldest living actor can be useful is in a documentary about a person who was aged.
Talent is something a person is born with and it doesn’t go away even in old age. If anything, actors tend to get better with age confirming that old is gold. There are very many old celebrities who are still active today. These are the kind who will continue to work until their last breath because they know the world cannot do without them.
Elderly actors still active today
The oldest living actor knows no such thing as retirement. It is a list of legends who have been acting their entire lives and others who became actors later on in their lives. These include:
1. Marsha Hunt
- Date of birth: October 17, 1917
- Age: 104 years old (as of 2022)
- Children: 1
- Occupation: Actress, model, activist
- Debut: 1935
- Best movies: Gentle Julia (1936), Gone with the Wind (1939), Empire State Building Murders (2008)
Marsha Hunt was born on the 17th of October, 1917 and is 104 years old as of 2022. She is one of the oldest actors still alive and among the few surviving actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood. She is also the oldest living member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. Her career has spanned about eight decades since 1935.
2. Iris Apfel
- Date of birth: August 29, 1921
- Age: 100 years old (as of 2022)
- Spouse: Carl Apfel (1948-2015)
- Occupation: Businesswoman, interior designer, fashion designer, model
- Debut: 1950
- Best movies: Iris (2014)
Iris is one of those old actors who have not always been actors from their younger ages. She was a businesswoman with a thriving career in textiles which saw her work with nine different presidents in the White House. She was 97 years old when she was featured in a 2014 documentary called Iris.
3. Ray Anthony
- Date of birth: January 20, 1922
- Age: 100 years old (as of 2022)
- Spouse: Mamie Van Doren Married 1955 Divorced 1961)
- Occupation: Musician, Band Leader, Actor
- Debut: 1936
- Best movies: TV’s Top Tunes (1953 – 1954), Daddy Long Legs (1955), The Five Pennies
In his younger years, Ray Anthony played in Glenn Miller's band but formed his group, The Ray Anthony Orchestra, after World War II. In 1953 he became a musical director of the TV series TV’s Top Tunes. After being cast as himself in Daddy Long Legs Ray appeared in several other films.
4. Margia Dean
- Date of Birth: April 7, 1922
- Age: 100 years old (as of 2022)
- Spouse: Felipe Alvarez
- Occupation: Beauty Queen, Actress
- Debut: 1944
- Best movies: Take It Big (1944), Red Desert (1949), Loan Shark (1952)
At 100 years of age, Margia Dean is one of the oldest movie stars alive. The beauty queen started acting when she was 7 years old and then took up modelling a few years later. She was named Miss San Francisco and Miss California in 1939. Her film debut came in 1944 when she was cast in Casanova in Burlesque.
5. Norman Lear
- Date of birth: July 27, 1922
- Age: 99 years old (as of 2022)
- Spouse: Lyn Davis
- Occupation: TV Producer, screenwriter, actor
- Debut: 1948
- Best movies: Sanford and Son, The Jeffersons, South Park
Norman Lear was a producer and screenwriter for the longest part of his life but he couldn't resist appearing on the screen one or two times. He produced several famous TV sitcoms such as Sanford and Sons, One Day at a Time, Maude and The Jeffersons. In 2003, he appeared in an episode of South Park.
6. Larry Storch
- Date of birth: January 8, 1923
- Age: 99 years old (as of 2022)
- Spouse: Norma Catherine Greve (died 2003)
- Occupation: Actor, comedian
- Debut: 1939
- Best movies: Gun Fever (1958), The Great Race (1965), A Fine Mess (1986)
The comedian and actor made a name for himself through comic television roles and voice-over work for cartoon shows. He used to be a stand-up comic and later on appeared on several variety shows like Laugh-In, Sonny and Cher, and The Hollywood Palace. In total, he has appeared in more than 25 Hollywood films.
7. Bob Barker
- Date of birth: December 12, 1923
- Age: 98 years old (as of 2022)
- Spouse: Dorothy Jo Gideon
- Occupation: Actor & host
- Debut: 1950
- Best movies: Happy Gilmore, Bonanza, The Bold and the Beautiful
The television top game show host is famous for hosting the longest-running daytime game show, The Price Is Right from 1972 to 2007. As an actor, he is remembered for films like Happy Gilmore, The Nanny and The Bold and the Beautiful.
8. Carole Cook
- Date of birth: January 14, 1924
- Age: 98 years old (as of 2022)
- Spouse: Tom Troupe
- Occupation: Actress
- Debut: 1956
- Best movies: American Gigolo (1980), Fast Money (1996), Home on the Range (2004)
She was born in 1924 and is 98 years old as of 2022 and a contender as the oldest living actress. Although she made her debut in 1956, her career got a boost when actress and comedian Lucille Ball took her as her protégé in 1959. She went on to star in films such as Break a Hip (2018), Grey’s Anatomy (2006) and The A-Team (1986).
9. Leslie Phillips
- Date of birth: April 20, 1924
- Age: 97 years old (as of 2022)
- Spouse: Zara Carr
- Occupation: Actor, Author, Voice Artist
- Debut: 1934
- Best movies: The Navy Lark, Carry On, Doctor in the House
He is an English actor who achieved prominence in the 1950s and continued acting for several decades. He tended to prefer dramatic roles such as the voice of Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter films. His first stage appearance was in Peter Pan alongside Anna Neagle.
10. Eva Marie Saint
- Date of birth: July 4, 1924
- Age: 97 years old (as of 2022)
- Spouse: Jeffrey Hayden (Died 2016)
- Occupation: Actress
- Debut: 1946
- Best movies: Raintree County (1957), Grand Prix (1966), Superman Returns (2006)
Eva Marie has made notable contributions in film, theatre and television with her career of more than 70 years. She first appeared on the screen in 1946 as a cast member of Campus Hoopla. Her performance in The Trip to Bountiful (1953) earned her the Drama Critics Award.
11. Maria Riva
- Date of birth: December 13, 1924
- Age: 97 years old (as of 2022)
- Spouse: William Riva (Died 1999)
- Occupation: Actress, activist, writer
- Debut: 1934
- Best movies: Scrooged, The King Steps Out, The Garden of Allah
The German-born American actress was a popular television figure in the 1950s. She published a memoir of her late mother actress Marlene Dietrich. Some of her standout films include The Scarlet Empress (1934), The King Steps Out (1936), and Scrooged (1988).
12. Mike Nussbaum
- Date of birth: December 29, 1924
- Age: 97 years old (as of 2022)
- Spouse: Julie Brudlos
- Occupation: Actor and Director
- Debut: 1969
- Best movies: Dirty Work (2006), Men In Black (1997), House of Games (1987)
The Albany Park native tried an extermination business after leaving military service but his true passion was in acting. He was in a community theatre in the 1950s. His best movies include Steal Big Steal Little (1995) and Things Change (1988).
13. June Lockhart
- Date of birth: June 25, 1925
- Age: 96 years old (as of 2022)
- Spouse: John Lindsay (Divorced 1970)
- Occupation: Actress
- Debut: 1938
- Best movies: Sergeant York (1941), Time Limit (1957), and Deadly Games (1982)
She is an American actress famous for her portrayal of mother roles in TV series such as Lost in Space and Lassie. She was only 8 years old when she debuted on stage and had her parents to look up to as role models. The 96-year-old actress made her acting debut in 1938 alongside her parents.
14. Angela Lansbury
- Date of birth: October 16, 1925
- Age: 96 years old (as of 2022)
- Spouse: Peter Shaw (Died 2003)
- Occupation: Actress
- Debut: 1943
- Best movies: Gaslight (1944), The Court Jester (1956), Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
The actress and singer has had a career lasting over eight decades. She is among the few surviving actresses of the Golden Age of Hollywood cinema. Her work has received recognition through honours such as an Honorary Academy Award and a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.
15. Lee Grant
- Date of birth: Mid 1920s
- Age: 94-96 years old (as of 2022)
- Spouse: Joseph Feury
- Occupation: Actress and director
- Debut: 1933
- Best movies: Storm Fear, The Fugitive, Divorce American Style
The actress and documentarian has had a long career since 1933. However, her film debut came later in 1951 when she appeared in Detective Story as a shoplifter. The role earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress and the rest is history.
16. Michel Bouquet
- Date of birth: November 6, 1925
- Age: 96 years old (as of 2022)
- Spouse: Juliette Carre
- Occupation: Actor
- Debut: 1944
- Best movies: Manon, Last Leap, Our Agent Tiger
Since 1947, Michel Bouquet has been featured in more than 100 films as is expected from some of the oldest movie stars. He was awarded the Best Actor European Film Award in 1991. Before his film career, he was a stage actor in France.
17. Dick Van Dyke
- Date of birth: December 13, 1925
- Age: 96 years old (as of 2022)
- Spouse: Ariene Silver
- Occupation: Actor, Comedian
- Debut: 1947
- Best movies: Bye Bye Birdie (1963), Mary Poppins (1964), The Untouchables (1987)
He is an actor, singer and dancer who has appeared in a multitude of TV shows and films. Before his acting debut, he used to be an entertainer on radio, on Broadway and even in nightclubs. He made his acting debut in 1947.
18. Peter Marshall
- Date of birth: March 30, 1926
- Age: 96 years old (as of 2022)
- Spouse: Laurie Stewart
- Occupation: Actor, singer
- Debut: 1950
- Best movies: Annie (1982), Maryjane (1968), The Rookie (1959)
Peter was born in Huntington, West Virginia and he debuted as an actor in 1950. He was the first host of The Hollywood Squares from 1966 to 1981. He is the younger brother of actress Joanne Dru.
19. Roger Corman
- Date of birth: April 5, 1926
- Age: 96 years old (as of 2022)
- Spouse: Julie Corman
- Occupation: Actor
- Debut: 1954
- Best movies: The Fast and the Furious (1954), Swamp Women (1956), Teenage Caveman (1958)
Corman is sometimes referred to as “The Pope of Pop Cinema” denoting his big reputation in Hollywood. He was the founder of New Concorde and the co-founder of New World Pictures. His most notable films include The Fast and the Furious (1954), Swamp Women (1956), and Teenage Caveman (1958).
20. Shecky Greene
- Date of birth: April 8, 1926
- Age: 96 years old (as of 2022)
- Spouse: Marie Musso
- Occupation: Actor, Comedian
- Debut: 1954
- Best movies: The Last Producer (2000), Lovelines (1984), The Love Machine (1971)
He was more of a comedian and is known for his nightclub performances in Las Vega during the 1960s. he appeared in several films such as Splash, Love, and American Style. He is a United States Navy veteran who served in World War II.
Frequently Asked Questions
- Who is the oldest winner of an acting Oscar? Anthony Hopkins is the oldest winner of an acting Oscar at 83.
- Who is the oldest living actor? 104-year old Marsha Hunt is the oldest living actor.
- Who is the oldest Oscar nominee? Christopher Plummer is the oldest Oscar nominee at 88 years.
- How old is Morgan Freeman? He is 84 years old as of 2022.
- How long has Marsha Hunt’s career lasted? More than 80 years.
Luckily, the oldest living actor doesn't have to break a sweat because roles given to people of their age do not require much activity. Still, some of the roles can be very demanding both physically and mentally. It, therefore, calls for a lot of hard work and sacrifice to be acting in this stage of life.
