Top 20 hottest weather channel female anchors in the USA in 2024

by Julian Mireri Cyprine Apindi

The media fraternity has many gorgeous women. The hottest female weather channel anchors in the USA are talented people who have played a huge role in advancing the media industry. From their flawless fashion sense to their experience in meteorology, these female weather reporters are more than just pretty faces.

Dylan Dreyer, Bri Winkler, and Maria Quiban are some of the hottest weather channel female anchors in the USA
Dylan Dreyer, Bri Winkler, and Maria Quiban are some of the hottest weather channel female anchors in the USA. Photo: John Nacion, David Livingston, Leon Bennett (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

This list of the hottest female weather channel anchors comprises ladies working as meteorology presenters. Some have been featured on the covers of the world's top magazines as models. Note that the list is subjective because beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.

Overview of the hottest female weather channel anchors

RankingNameNetwork/ station
1Britta MerwinFOX Weather
2Janine AlbertWINK News
3Angela HuttiFOX 2
4Sheena ParveenNBC 7
5Jodi SaelandFox 13
6Audrey Puente WNYW
7Michelle GrossmanNBC10
8Janice VillagranEstrella TV
9Stephanie Abrams The Weather Channel
10Evelyn TaftCBS
11Maria QuibanKTTV
12Lyra O'BrienWISN-TV
13Betty DavisLocal 10
14Heather TeschFreelancer
15Dylan DreyerNBC News
16Bri Winkler ABC 7
17Kelly CassThe Weather Channel
18Cindy PreszlerWFOR-TV
19Kristen CornettKMOV
20Julie DurdaLocal 10

Hottest female weather channel anchors

Before the 21st century, most weather reporters were men. Female weather forecasters have been taking over the male-dominated segment in recent years. Discover the hottest female weather channel anchors today.

20. Julie Durda - Local 10

  • Full name: Julie Durda
  • Date of birth: 29 January 1980
  • Age: 44 years (as of March 2014)
  • Place of birth: Sacramento, California

Local 10's Julie Durda is among the famous female weather forecasters. She began her broadcasting career as a traffic, feature and weather reporter in 2003 for KXTV. She also worked for KPHO as a weather and traffic anchor.

19. Kristen Cornett - KMOV

Kristen Cornett is pictured outdoors
Kristen Cornett is smiling for pictures outdoors. Photo: @kristencornettwx (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Kristen Cornett
  • Date of birth: 5 July 1974
  • Age: 49 years (as of March 2024)
  • Place of birth: Lexington, Kentucky

KMOV's Kristen Cornett was fascinated by severe weather at an early age. She earned her degree in GeoScience from Mississippi State University. Cornett started her career in 1996 at WCBI-TV in Columbus. She has worked for several media stations since then.

18. Cindy Preszler - WFOR-TV

  • Full name: Cindy Preszler
  • Year of birth: 1960
  • Age: 64 years (as of March 2024)
  • Place of birth: South Dakota

Cindy Preszler is an on-air meteorologist with CBS-owned WFOR-TV in Miami. She previously worked for WFTX-TV, KSDK, and WeatherSTL.com. Did you know that Cindy Preszler holds the American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval?

17. Kelly Cass - The Weather Channel

Kelly Cass enjoying dinner and smiling for a picture at work
Kelly Cass enjoying dinner and smiling for a picture at work. Photo: @kellycassweather (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Kelly Cass
  • Date of birth: 27 November 1973
  • Age: 50 years (as of March 2024)
  • Place of birth: Poughkeepsie, New York

Kelly Cass is an on-camera meteorologist at The Weather Channel. She first appeared on air on the network in January 2000. Kelly Cass was a morning weekday meteorologist at WRGB-TV before joining The Weather Channel.

16. Bri Winkler - ABC 7

Bri Winkler attends the premiere of Momentum Pictures' The Late Bloomer
Bri Winkler attends the premiere of Momentum Pictures' The Late Bloomer at iPic Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Bri Winkler
  • Date of birth: 25 October 1988
  • Age: 35 years (as of March 2024)
  • Place of birth: Southeastern Massachusetts

Bri Winkler is best recognised for working in the position of a weather forecaster for the NBC Red Network. She is also known for appearing in the ABC 7 morning show Eyewitness News. Bri Winkler graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine and Atmospheric Science from the University of Miami.

15. Dylan Dreyer - NBC News

Dylan Dreyer attends Hudson River Park Friends Annual Playground Committee Luncheon
Dylan Dreyer attends the Hudson River Park Friends Annual Playground Committee Luncheon in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Dylan Marie Dreyer
  • Date of birth: 2 August 1981
  • Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)
  • Place of birth: Manalapan Township, New Jersey

NBC News' Dylan Dreyer is among the hottest female weather channel anchors in the USA in 2024. She is a famous television meteorologist working for NBC News. She is also an anchor on Today's 3rd Hour.

14. Heather Tesch - freelancer

  • Full name: Heather Tesch
  • Date of birth: 2 May 1967
  • Age: 56 years (as of March 2024)
  • Place of birth: Buffalo, Minnesota

Heather Tesch is one of the most recognisable faces in television weather. She spent 13 years at The Weather Channel. Heather Tesch currently freelances as an on-air meteorologist in Atlanta, Georgia.

13. Betty Davis - Local 10

Betty Davis in purple and black dresses
Betty Davis in purple and black dresses. Photo: @thebettydavis (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Betty Davis
  • Date of birth: 22 July
  • Place of birth: Preston, Georgia

Local 10's Betty Davis is a chief meteorologist. She provides weather forecasts for South Florida Monday-Friday during the 4.00, 6.00 and 11.00 pm. newscasts. She has been forecasting the weather for more than 15 years.

12. Lyra O'Brien - WISN-TV

Lyra O'Brien at work
Lyra O'Brien reporting for WISN-TV. Photo: Leon Bennett
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Lyra O'Brien
  • Date of birth: 9 October 1974
  • Age: 49 years (as of March 2024)
  • Place of birth: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

WISN-TV's Lyra O'Brien has been awarded the seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society. She is a member of the National Weather Association. She worked at KMOV doing the 6 pm and 10 pm back from 2003 to 2006.

11. Maria Quiban - KTTV

Maria Quiban attends Global Genes' Annual RARE Patient Advocacy Summit
Maria Quiban attends Global Genes' Annual RARE Patient Advocacy Summit and RARE Champions of Hope Celebration at Hotel Irvine. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Maria Quiban
  • Date of birth: 28 October 1970
  • Age: 53 years (as of March 2024)
  • Place of birth: Cebu City, Philippines

Maria Quiban is a weather anchor for KTTV in Los Angeles, California. She worked for KHNL in Honolulu before moving to Los Angeles to work as the weather anchor for the Orange County News channel. KTTV employed Maria Quiban in 2000.

10. Evelyn Taft - CBS

  • Full name: Evelyn Taft
  • Date of birth: 24 August 1984
  • Age: 39 years (as of March 2024)
  • Place of birth: Santa Clara, California

CBS' Evelyn Taft is a member of the National Weather Association and has been granted the National Weather Association (NWA) Seal of Approval. You can watch her on weekdays on the KCAL News at 8 pm and 10 pm.

9. Stephanie Abrams - The Weather Channel

  • Full name: Stephanie Abrams
  • Date of birth: 27 October 1978
  • Age: 45 years (as of March 2024)
  • Place of birth: Wellington, Florida

The Weather Channel's Stephanie Abrams co-hosts AMHQ with Jen Carfagno and Jim Cantore on early weekday mornings. She is also employed by NBC News. She occasionally appears on NBC Nightly News, Today, and MSNBC.

8. Janice Villagran - Estrella TV

Janice Villagran in brown and red outfits
Janice Villagran in brown and red outfits. Photo: @janicevillagran (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Janice Villagran
  • Date of birth: 21 May 1967
  • Age: 56 years (as of March 2024)
  • Place of birth: Guadalajara, Mexico

Janice Villagran is a television host and weather anchor at Estrella TV. She is also part of the entertainment show En Vivo USA. Besides her journalism career, Janice Villagran also works as a surgical technologist.

7. Michelle Grossman - NBC10

Michelle Grossman in black and purple outfits
Michelle Grossman in black and purple outfits. Photo: @poundsdwayne50 (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Michelle Grossman
  • Place of birth: Doylestown, Pennsylvania

NBC10's Michelle Grossman joined the network's EarthWatch team in 2008. She started her career in sales before pursuing her passion, which was to report on the weather.

6. Audrey Puente - WNYW

  • Full name: Audrey Puente
  • Date of birth: 3 March 1970
  • Age: 54 years (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: New York

Audrey Puente is among the top 10 hottest female weather channel female in the United States of America. She brings the weather for the weekend news at 6 and 10 pm on WNYW in New York City. Audrey Puente also fills in on Good Day New York.

5. Jodi Saeland - Fox 13

Jodi Saeland is a pink polkadot outfit
Jodi Saeland is a pink polka dot outfit at the Fox 13 studios. Photo: John Nacion
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jodi Saeland
  • Date of birth: 1967
  • Age: 56 years (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: Northern Township, Minnesota

Fox 13's Jodi Saeland started her meteorology career over 25 years ago in Nebraska doing evening weather. She also worked for The Weather Channel where she stayed for over three years before joining Fox 13.

4. Sheena Parveen - NBC 7

  • Full name: Sheena Parveen
  • Date of birth: September 1987
  • Age: 36 years (as of March 2024)
  • Place of birth: Florida

NBC 7's Sheena Parveen is the weekday morning meteorologist for NBC 7 News Today and NBC 7 News Midday. In her career, she has forecasted and covered everything from hurricanes to tornadoes to blizzards.

3. Angela Hutti - FOX 2

Angela Hutti is smiling in red outfits
Angela Hutti is smiling in red outfits and a brown coat. Photo: @ahutti (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Angela Hutti
  • Year of birth: 1981
  • Age: 43 years (as of 2024)
  • Place of birth: St. Louis County, Missouri

FOX 2's Angela Hutti is among the top five hottest female weather channel anchors. She was born and raised in north St. Louis County. She developed an interest in the weather at a tender age. Did you know she enjoys cooking when she is off work?

2. Janine Albert - WINK News

Janine Albert is smiling in black and pink outfits
Janine Albert is smiling in black and pink outfits. Photo: @naplesferrari, @JanineA (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Janine Albert
  • Place of birth: USA

WINK News' Janine Albert is among the hottest female weather channel anchors in the world. She studied broadcasting and meteorology at the University of Florida and Mississippi State University. She holds the Television Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society.

1. Britta Merwin - FOX Weather

Britta Merwin poses in the studio at the FOX News Media launch
Britta Merwin poses in the studio as FOX News Media Launches FOX Weather at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Britta Merwin
  • Date of birth: 19 February 1991
  • Age: 33 years (as of March 2024)
  • Place of birth: San Antonio, Texas

FOX Weather's Britta Merwin joined FOX Weather in 2021, where she currently serves as the morning co-anchor of the ad-supported streaming weather service. She is arguably the hottest weather girl in the world. Before joining FOX Weather, she was a meteorologist at NBC affiliate KPRC-TV in Houston.

Who is the hottest weather channel girl?

FOX Weather's Britta Merwin is arguably the hottest weather channel girl in the United States of America. She joined FOX Weather in 2021.

Who is the hottest Latina meteorologist?

The hottest Latina weather channel female anchors include Naile Lopez, Ximena Córdoba, Massiel Carrillo, Jackie Guerrido, Lauren Sanchez, and Carolina Ramirez.

The hottest weather channel female anchors in the United States of America are passionate about their work. They work for some of the top media networks in America.

