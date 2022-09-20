Top 20 hottest weather channel female anchors in the USA in 2024

The media fraternity has many gorgeous women. The hottest female weather channel anchors in the USA are talented people who have played a huge role in advancing the media industry. From their flawless fashion sense to their experience in meteorology, these female weather reporters are more than just pretty faces.

Dylan Dreyer, Bri Winkler, and Maria Quiban are some of the hottest weather channel female anchors in the USA. Photo: John Nacion, David Livingston, Leon Bennett (modified by author)

This list of the hottest female weather channel anchors comprises ladies working as meteorology presenters. Some have been featured on the covers of the world's top magazines as models. Note that the list is subjective because beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.

Overview of the hottest female weather channel anchors

Ranking Name Network/ station 1 Britta Merwin FOX Weather 2 Janine Albert WINK News 3 Angela Hutti FOX 2 4 Sheena Parveen NBC 7 5 Jodi Saeland Fox 13 6 Audrey Puente WNYW 7 Michelle Grossman NBC10 8 Janice Villagran Estrella TV 9 Stephanie Abrams The Weather Channel 10 Evelyn Taft CBS 11 Maria Quiban KTTV 12 Lyra O'Brien WISN-TV 13 Betty Davis Local 10 14 Heather Tesch Freelancer 15 Dylan Dreyer NBC News 16 Bri Winkler ABC 7 17 Kelly Cass The Weather Channel 18 Cindy Preszler WFOR-TV 19 Kristen Cornett KMOV 20 Julie Durda Local 10

Hottest female weather channel anchors

Before the 21st century, most weather reporters were men. Female weather forecasters have been taking over the male-dominated segment in recent years. Discover the hottest female weather channel anchors today.

20. Julie Durda - Local 10

Full name: Julie Durda

Julie Durda Date of birth: 29 January 1980

29 January 1980 Age: 44 years (as of March 2014)

44 years (as of March 2014) Place of birth: Sacramento, California

Local 10's Julie Durda is among the famous female weather forecasters. She began her broadcasting career as a traffic, feature and weather reporter in 2003 for KXTV. She also worked for KPHO as a weather and traffic anchor.

19. Kristen Cornett - KMOV

Kristen Cornett is smiling for pictures outdoors. Photo: @kristencornettwx (modified by author)

Full name: Kristen Cornett

Kristen Cornett Date of birth: 5 July 1974

5 July 1974 Age: 49 years (as of March 2024)

49 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Lexington, Kentucky

KMOV's Kristen Cornett was fascinated by severe weather at an early age. She earned her degree in GeoScience from Mississippi State University. Cornett started her career in 1996 at WCBI-TV in Columbus. She has worked for several media stations since then.

18. Cindy Preszler - WFOR-TV

Full name: Cindy Preszler

Cindy Preszler Year of birth: 1960

1960 Age: 64 years (as of March 2024)

64 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: South Dakota

Cindy Preszler is an on-air meteorologist with CBS-owned WFOR-TV in Miami. She previously worked for WFTX-TV, KSDK, and WeatherSTL.com. Did you know that Cindy Preszler holds the American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval?

17. Kelly Cass - The Weather Channel

Kelly Cass enjoying dinner and smiling for a picture at work. Photo: @kellycassweather (modified by author)

Full name: Kelly Cass

Kelly Cass Date of birth: 27 November 1973

27 November 1973 Age: 50 years (as of March 2024)

50 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Poughkeepsie, New York

Kelly Cass is an on-camera meteorologist at The Weather Channel. She first appeared on air on the network in January 2000. Kelly Cass was a morning weekday meteorologist at WRGB-TV before joining The Weather Channel.

16. Bri Winkler - ABC 7

Bri Winkler attends the premiere of Momentum Pictures' The Late Bloomer at iPic Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Full name: Bri Winkler

Bri Winkler Date of birth: 25 October 1988

25 October 1988 Age: 35 years (as of March 2024)

35 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Southeastern Massachusetts

Bri Winkler is best recognised for working in the position of a weather forecaster for the NBC Red Network. She is also known for appearing in the ABC 7 morning show Eyewitness News. Bri Winkler graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marine and Atmospheric Science from the University of Miami.

15. Dylan Dreyer - NBC News

Dylan Dreyer attends the Hudson River Park Friends Annual Playground Committee Luncheon in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

Full name: Dylan Marie Dreyer

Dylan Marie Dreyer Date of birth: 2 August 1981

2 August 1981 Age: 42 years (as of March 2024)

42 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Manalapan Township, New Jersey

NBC News' Dylan Dreyer is among the hottest female weather channel anchors in the USA in 2024. She is a famous television meteorologist working for NBC News. She is also an anchor on Today's 3rd Hour.

14. Heather Tesch - freelancer

Full name: Heather Tesch

Heather Tesch Date of birth: 2 May 1967

2 May 1967 Age: 56 years (as of March 2024)

56 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Buffalo, Minnesota

Heather Tesch is one of the most recognisable faces in television weather. She spent 13 years at The Weather Channel. Heather Tesch currently freelances as an on-air meteorologist in Atlanta, Georgia.

13. Betty Davis - Local 10

Betty Davis in purple and black dresses. Photo: @thebettydavis (modified by author)

Full name: Betty Davis

Betty Davis Date of birth: 22 July

22 July Place of birth: Preston, Georgia

Local 10's Betty Davis is a chief meteorologist. She provides weather forecasts for South Florida Monday-Friday during the 4.00, 6.00 and 11.00 pm. newscasts. She has been forecasting the weather for more than 15 years.

12. Lyra O'Brien - WISN-TV

Lyra O'Brien reporting for WISN-TV. Photo: Leon Bennett

Full name: Lyra O'Brien

Lyra O'Brien Date of birth: 9 October 1974

9 October 1974 Age: 49 years (as of March 2024)

49 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

WISN-TV's Lyra O'Brien has been awarded the seal of approval from the American Meteorological Society. She is a member of the National Weather Association. She worked at KMOV doing the 6 pm and 10 pm back from 2003 to 2006.

11. Maria Quiban - KTTV

Maria Quiban attends Global Genes' Annual RARE Patient Advocacy Summit and RARE Champions of Hope Celebration at Hotel Irvine. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Full name: Maria Quiban

Maria Quiban Date of birth: 28 October 1970

28 October 1970 Age: 53 years (as of March 2024)

53 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Cebu City, Philippines

Maria Quiban is a weather anchor for KTTV in Los Angeles, California. She worked for KHNL in Honolulu before moving to Los Angeles to work as the weather anchor for the Orange County News channel. KTTV employed Maria Quiban in 2000.

10. Evelyn Taft - CBS

Full name: Evelyn Taft

Evelyn Taft Date of birth: 24 August 1984

24 August 1984 Age: 39 years (as of March 2024)

39 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Santa Clara, California

CBS' Evelyn Taft is a member of the National Weather Association and has been granted the National Weather Association (NWA) Seal of Approval. You can watch her on weekdays on the KCAL News at 8 pm and 10 pm.

9. Stephanie Abrams - The Weather Channel

Full name: Stephanie Abrams

Stephanie Abrams Date of birth: 27 October 1978

27 October 1978 Age: 45 years (as of March 2024)

45 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Wellington, Florida

The Weather Channel's Stephanie Abrams co-hosts AMHQ with Jen Carfagno and Jim Cantore on early weekday mornings. She is also employed by NBC News. She occasionally appears on NBC Nightly News, Today, and MSNBC.

8. Janice Villagran - Estrella TV

Janice Villagran in brown and red outfits. Photo: @janicevillagran (modified by author)

Full name: Janice Villagran

Janice Villagran Date of birth: 21 May 1967

21 May 1967 Age: 56 years (as of March 2024)

56 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Guadalajara, Mexico

Janice Villagran is a television host and weather anchor at Estrella TV. She is also part of the entertainment show En Vivo USA. Besides her journalism career, Janice Villagran also works as a surgical technologist.

7. Michelle Grossman - NBC10

Michelle Grossman in black and purple outfits. Photo: @poundsdwayne50 (modified by author)

Full name: Michelle Grossman

Michelle Grossman Place of birth: Doylestown, Pennsylvania

NBC10's Michelle Grossman joined the network's EarthWatch team in 2008. She started her career in sales before pursuing her passion, which was to report on the weather.

6. Audrey Puente - WNYW

Full name: Audrey Puente

Audrey Puente Date of birth: 3 March 1970

3 March 1970 Age: 54 years (as of 2024)

54 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: New York

Audrey Puente is among the top 10 hottest female weather channel female in the United States of America. She brings the weather for the weekend news at 6 and 10 pm on WNYW in New York City. Audrey Puente also fills in on Good Day New York.

5. Jodi Saeland - Fox 13

Jodi Saeland is a pink polka dot outfit at the Fox 13 studios. Photo: John Nacion

Full name: Jodi Saeland

Jodi Saeland Date of birth: 1967

1967 Age: 56 years (as of 2024)

56 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Northern Township, Minnesota

Fox 13's Jodi Saeland started her meteorology career over 25 years ago in Nebraska doing evening weather. She also worked for The Weather Channel where she stayed for over three years before joining Fox 13.

4. Sheena Parveen - NBC 7

Full name: Sheena Parveen

Sheena Parveen Date of birth: September 1987

September 1987 Age: 36 years (as of March 2024)

36 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Florida

NBC 7's Sheena Parveen is the weekday morning meteorologist for NBC 7 News Today and NBC 7 News Midday. In her career, she has forecasted and covered everything from hurricanes to tornadoes to blizzards.

3. Angela Hutti - FOX 2

Angela Hutti is smiling in red outfits and a brown coat. Photo: @ahutti (modified by author)

Full name: Angela Hutti

Angela Hutti Year of birth: 1981

1981 Age: 43 years (as of 2024)

43 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: St. Louis County, Missouri

FOX 2's Angela Hutti is among the top five hottest female weather channel anchors. She was born and raised in north St. Louis County. She developed an interest in the weather at a tender age. Did you know she enjoys cooking when she is off work?

2. Janine Albert - WINK News

Janine Albert is smiling in black and pink outfits. Photo: @naplesferrari, @JanineA (modified by author)

Full name: Janine Albert

Janine Albert Place of birth: USA

WINK News' Janine Albert is among the hottest female weather channel anchors in the world. She studied broadcasting and meteorology at the University of Florida and Mississippi State University. She holds the Television Seal of Approval from the American Meteorological Society.

1. Britta Merwin - FOX Weather

Britta Merwin poses in the studio as FOX News Media Launches FOX Weather at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Full name: Britta Merwin

Britta Merwin Date of birth: 19 February 1991

19 February 1991 Age: 33 years (as of March 2024)

33 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: San Antonio, Texas

FOX Weather's Britta Merwin joined FOX Weather in 2021, where she currently serves as the morning co-anchor of the ad-supported streaming weather service. She is arguably the hottest weather girl in the world. Before joining FOX Weather, she was a meteorologist at NBC affiliate KPRC-TV in Houston.

Who is the hottest weather channel girl?

FOX Weather's Britta Merwin is arguably the hottest weather channel girl in the United States of America. She joined FOX Weather in 2021.

Who is the hottest Latina meteorologist?

The hottest Latina weather channel female anchors include Naile Lopez, Ximena Córdoba, Massiel Carrillo, Jackie Guerrido, Lauren Sanchez, and Carolina Ramirez.

The hottest weather channel female anchors in the United States of America are passionate about their work. They work for some of the top media networks in America.

