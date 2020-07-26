15 best free football streaming sites to watch live games 2022

Isn’t football a fascinating sport? When you have the likes of Christiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Mohamed Salah, and more, you cannot get bored while watching them battle out for trophies in various competitions. What is the best easy of streaming these competitive football matches while at home? Of course, the best football streaming sites are those with no lag and offer viewers the best quality. Which streaming platforms meet this threshold?

Rearview of a man watching a soccer match with a friend at home. Photo: Maskot

Source: Getty Images

The 90 minutes of a football match are precious minutes for the players and fans. The player has faith in their skills and gameplay, while the fans have no option but to trust the team's playing strategy to win the match. And the fan is either watching at a football stadium or home. The latter is the most common for football fans all over the world.

That is why free footballs streaming websites are essential. Such platforms allow football enthusiasts to enjoy matches of their favourite teams. So, which ones are the best for streaming?

Best free football streaming sites

Advancement in technology has made it possible for football fans to stream and watch live games using their desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile phones. Many websites have been developed for streaming games live from any league worldwide. What are the best free live streaming sites?

1. NBC Sports

NBC Sports logo. Photo: @NBCSports

Source: Facebook

NBC Sports prides itself on providing the best selection of sporting events through the website. The page owners continually update to ensure those visiting the site are well catered for. The good thing is that visitors access the enormous collections of live streaming services.

The website has also been arranged so that all the content is filtered based on its category. So, for instance, football lovers can find types such as La Liga, EPL, and Serie A.

2. Fox Sports

Fox Sports logo. Photo: @foxsports

Source: Facebook

Fox Sports launched in 2013, and it is one of the most reliable football streaming websites. It is easy, straightforward, and fast to use. In addition, the website databases are constantly being updated with all live events.

This site is also free, and apart from live football matches, it offers other sporting activities as well, which is why it is one of the best streaming sites.

While the service itself is free, users must log in to the platform through their TV provider to access streams. It is an excellent option for people using a TV provider with one of the networks required as it will give you instant access on your phone, tablet or browser.

3. HotstarSports

Hotstar logo. Photo: @Windows Report

Source: UGC

HotstarSports is stylish, but most importantly, it has all the sports you may be interested in streaming. It may not be the most popular streaming site in the market, but it has developed a reputation for showing different sporting activities worldwide.

Apart from live sports, you can also view your favourite player from one of the recommended categories. Other than football matches, you can stream cricket, rugby, hockey, martial arts, kabaddi, boxing, golf and many others.

4. Fubo Sports network

Fubo Sports Network logo. Photo: @fuboSports

Source: Facebook

Fubo Sports is a straightforward platform, and it is the place to go when you want to watch Premier League football online free. Immediately you click on the site, schedules of upcoming matches is displayed straight away, and it is upon you to pick what you are interested in.

5. DAZN

DAZN streaming service logo. Photo: @DAZN

Source: Facebook

DAZN offers free football streaming services. The service provider doesn't have ties with major cable service providers. Even though it started with an emphasis on UFC, the football streaming site now covers more than 8000+ sports events, including football, American football, darts and WWE.

Also, in the beginning, DAZN was only in a few countries, but it has now expanded its reach to include more than 200 countries globally.

6. RedBull TV

Event sponsored by RedBull TV. Photo: @RedBull

Source: Facebook

RedBull TV can be considered the best site for football streaming. The site provides you with live sports streaming for any match, game, or tournament that is televised, including football, the NFL, NBA and others. In addition, all upcoming and scheduled events are updated daily.

On top of the above, RedBull TV provides a lot of information on different sports, athletes, and upcoming events. Therefore, it is a great platform to keep yourself up to date with the latest in the football world.

7. ESPN

ESN logo. Photo: @ESPN

Source: Facebook

ESPN joins free football streaming sites with the highest quality streams. However, it is essential to note that even though the service is free (you can watch videos, analysis, and highlights), you need to connect to participating TV or internet providers. You will never miss a football match to stream here.

8. BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer logo. Photo: @bbciplayer

Source: Facebook

BBC iPlayer is an incredible platform to watch football games from the United Kingdom ad-free. This means that you can enjoy all Premier League matches at the comfort of your home without any interruptions.

However, if you are not connected from the United Kingdom, you will require a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to connect to a UK based server from your country to enjoy live streams.

9. SonyLIV

SonyLIV logo. Photo: @SonyLIV

Source: Facebook

If you are looking for the best free football streaming websites, SonyLIV is your ultimate choice. The platform is supported by Sony and provides high definition sports streaming options. Also, SonyLIV provides viewers with other sports, including tennis, cricket, UFC, MotoGP, WWE, and the NBA.

10. Laola1.tv

Laola1.tv logo. Photo: @LAOLA1International

Source: Facebook

Laola1.tv is like the mother of streaming sites. It is among Australia's best football streaming sites that live streams football, volleyball, table tennis, and basketball. You can watch live sports for free on the platform, but you'll need to subscribe to a premium account if you want to stream HD quality.

11. Bosscast

Bosscast logo. Photo: bosscast.eu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you still wondering, “Are there any free football streaming sites??” Bosscast should be on your list of football streaming sites. It is popular in America and has an excellent user interface, ensuring users find whatever content they want.

Something incredible about the website is the chatbox feature where you can interact with other sports enthusiasts about the current news.

12. CBS Sports

CBS Sports network logo. Photo: @CBSSports

Source: Facebook

Don't let the name scare you; CBS Sports is a free streaming website with many live games on offer. You can also download the CBS Sports app to watch live sports on your mobile phone or tablet. First, however, users need to sign-up and register themselves on the platform to stream content.

13. ITV

ITV logo. Photo: @itv

Source: Facebook

ITV possess multilanguage streaming content, making it one of the best football streaming sites on the internet. The platform has a channel for live matches and a list of recent sports events.

14. Facebook Watch

Facebook watch logo. Photo: facebook.com (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Did you know that you can watch live football on Facebook? Facebook Watch is the social media giant’s strategy to enter the streaming world. All you must do is navigate to the search bar using your mobile device or any other gadget that can access the platform.

15. SportSurge

Sportsurge website interface. Photo: sportsurge.club (modified by author)

Source: UGC

SportSurge is another excellent live sports streaming site that broadcasts sports from across the globe. Football is the most predominant sport on the website, whereby users can enjoy the UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, German Bundesliga and much more.

What website can you watch football live for free?

You can watch football for free from numerous platforms. The most important thing is to ascertain that your streaming source is legal, and in that case, ESPN stands out as one of the most reliable. Other streaming platforms include Fubo Sports, CBS Sports Network, RedBull TV and more.

How can I watch BT Sport for free?

If you are a BT Broadband client, you can watch and stream football games online for free. All you need is an active internet connection to access the website or the BT Sport app on your mobile phone.

The best free football streaming sites to watch live games provide different experiences to users. Therefore, it is upon you to settle on the most preferred platform to enjoy your experience. Also, one of the most significant limitations of free football streaming sites is that you might not always access the game you desire when you desire, and you have to check different platforms.

READ ALSO: Richest footballers in the world 2021: A list of the top 20 players

Are you looking for more information about the richest footballers in the world? Yen.com.gh featured an informative article about the wealthiest footballers, and you will be surprised at how much the top players are worth.

For instance, Lionel Messi, one of the most talented footballers playing for the French league team, PSG, is worth $600 million. So, who else is on the list?

Source: YEN.com.gh