Baby Maxin, Island Frimpong and many children of famous Ghanaian celebrities warmed many hearts on social media in 2023 with either their foreign accents, rare pictures and videos of their growth or of them trying new things, a new look, among other things.

YEN.com.gh has compiled adorable pictures and videos of some of such moments from the famous kids of Ghanaian celebrities.

Baby Maxin, Baby Lorde, Titan and Island Frimpong. Image Credit: @iambabymaxin, @kafuidanku and @islandfrimpong

Source: Instagram

Below is a list of the kids of some Ghanaian celebrities who stole many hearts in 2023

Baby Maxin

Baby Maxin is the first child of seasoned actress and presenter Nana Ama McBrown, who is four years old.

In 2023, many got to see more of the little girl as she melted hearts with her foreign accent and her growth.

However, not much was heard of the little princess in 2023, as rare photos and videos of her took over the internet as many gushed over her growth.

Adorable video of Baby Maxin posing while her mother hyped her.

Island Frimpong

Island Frimpong is the only child of rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui. She turned three years old in 2023, and she blessed social media with stunning pictures.

Below is a carousel post of some of the birthday pictures of Island Frimpong.

Simona Osei Strong

Just like Baby Maxin, the daughter of rapper Strongman Burner, Simona Osei Strong, turned four years old in 2023.

The little girl who is known fro her impeccable fashion style graced social media with breathtaking pictures to celebrate her birthday. Many people admired how matured she looked even at four years old.

Some birthday photos of Simona Osei Strong.

L Janam Joachim Satekla and Catherine Jidula Satekla

Stonebwoy's children Catherine Jidula Satekla and L Janam Joachim Satekla took over the internet when a video of them speaking with a heavy foreign accent surfaced in 2023.

However, a video of them speaking their native language, Ewe, caught the attention of many as many thought they did not know how to speak it.

Stonebwoy's kids were in the spotlight in 2023, as they filled their social media pages with vlogs and adorable pictures and videos.

Adorable video of Stonebwoy's kids speaking Ewe.

Adalyn Owusu Addo and Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr

Multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie's children Adalyn Owusu Addo aka Titi and Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr melted many hearts with their growth.

The two adorable kids were not in the media often, however, whenever pictures and videos of them surfaced, many were awed by their growth.

Below is a recent set of pictures of Sarkodie's children at their father's Rapperholic Exhibition.

Lorde Ivan Pitcher and Titan Pitcher

Lorde Ivan Pitcher and Titan Pitcher are the adorable children of Canadian-based Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku.

The actress shared more videos of her adorable kids on social media in 2023, as they flew expensive flights, Titan got a haircut, Baby Lorde got new braids, and tried new restaurants, among other activities.

Memorable video of Kafui Danku and her kids trying food at a restaurant in Accra.

Inaya Ayew and Maha Ayew

May 2023 saw the first child of Ghanaian professional footballer and Black Stars Captain, Dede Ayew, Inaya Ayew, graduating from school.

Their mother, Yvonne Ayew, shared several adorable pictures of them on vacation in Europe, touring monumental places in Accra, among other activities.

Video of Dede Ayew's daughters doing pottery with their mother Yvonne Ayew in Accra.

The Norman Sisters

Jesusa and Ohemma Dokua are the daughters of celebrated Ghanaian fashion icon Nana Akua Addo Norman.

Just like their mother, they turned many heads on social media with their impeccable fashion statements which got many gushing over them.

The two adorable sisters, also in 2023 melted many hearts with their adorable dancing videos and also showed off their business side as they promoted products on their social media pages.

A lovely picture of the Normal Sisters looking stylish in Fendi,

The Norman Sisters showing off their jaw-dropping fashion style in a photo.

Source: YEN.com.gh