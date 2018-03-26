Top 20 richest musicians in Ghana 2021 and their net worth

Music is one of the entertainment forms that has been around for millennia. It has evolved through the years and is now one of the most lucrative businesses in the world. Many people have stepped up and have taken their place in the industry by impressing their fans with great music. The richest musicians in Ghana have cemented their place in the music industry and are making great money from it.

The list of the top richest musicians in Ghana keeps changing from one year to another. New musicians keep cropping up, and the artists get involved in different projects that help increase their earnings and overall net worth year after year.

Top 20 richest musicians in Ghana in 2021

The music industry is a volatile one. While some musicians are millionaires, there are many others who are still struggling. For a musician to be one of the top ten richest musicians in Ghana in 2021, they have to be quite impressive.

Who is the poorest musician in Ghana? While we know all the rich musicians, it is not possible to tell who is the poorest. Therefore, here are some of the most impressive musicians in Ghana who are also the richest.

Sarkodie - $15 million Okyeane Kwame – $8 million Shatta Walle – $6.3 million Becca – $6.2 million R2Bees - $6 million Daddy Lumba - $6 million Stonebwoy - $6 million Reggie Rockstone - $5 million Fuse ODG - $4 million Tinny - $2.3 million Samini - $2 million Kuami Eugene - $2 million D-Black - $1.6 million Kwaw Kese - $1 million Joyce Blessing - $623,000 Wendy Shay - $500,000 Fameye - $300,000 King Promise - $200,000 Kwesi Arthur – ($100k - $1 million) Efya – ($100k - $200k)

1. Sarkodie - $15 million

Sarkodie speaks onstage at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center. Photo: Carmen Mandato

Full name : Michael Owusu Addo

: Michael Owusu Addo Date of birth : 10th July 1998

: 10th July 1998 Record label : Nedjon Media/SarkCess Music/Duncwills Entertainment

: Nedjon Media/SarkCess Music/Duncwills Entertainment Estimated net worth: $15 million

Sarkodie is a super-talented rapper and the richest musician in Ghana with a net worth of $15 million. He is one of the most recognizable Ghanaian singers known for his hip-hop and hiplife music styles. He doubles up as a recording artist, philanthropist, and CEO of SarkCess Music. His talent has made him Forbes richest musician in Ghana.

He has collaborated with countless renowned hip-hop musicians in Ghana and beyond. Sarkodie is also the brand ambassador for Fan Milk and Samsung mobile.

2. Okyeane Kwame - $8 million

Kwame posing for the camera. Photo: @okyeamekwame

Full name : Kwame Nsiah Apau

: Kwame Nsiah Apau Date of birth : 17th April 1976

: 17th April 1976 Record label : One Mic Entertainment/Firm Bridges Communication

: One Mic Entertainment/Firm Bridges Communication Estimated net worth: $8 million

Okyeane, born Kwame Nsiah Apau, is one of the richest musicians in Ghana. Apart from singing, he is also famous for his excellence in songwriting, video directing, and entrepreneurship. He is an international hit-maker who specializes in hip-life, Afro-pop, and rap music.

3. Shatta Wale - $6.3 million

Shatta Wale performing on stage. Photo: @shattawalenima

Full name : Charles Nii Armah Mensah

: Charles Nii Armah Mensah Date of birth : 17th October 1984

: 17th October 1984 Record label : Shatta Movement Records

: Shatta Movement Records Estimated net worth: $6.3 million

Shatta Wale is one of Ghana’s biggest reggae-dancehall artists who was formerly known as Bandana. Because of how good he is, he is referred to as the African Dancehall King. Shatta Wale is also an actor who has appeared in several films. He rose to fame with his 2004 single and has kept growing his fanbase ever since.

4. Becca - $ 6.2 million

Becca. Photo: @beccafrica

Full name : Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong

: Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong Date of birt h: 15th August 1984

h: 15th August 1984 Record label : EKB records

: EKB records Estimated net worth:

Becca is one of the most influential musicians in Ghana. She has signed an endorsement deal with the EKB record label. Her excellence at both local and international levels has earned her numerous accolades.

5. R2Bees - $ 6 million

Faisal Hakeem and Rashid Mugeez posing for the camera. Photo: @r2beesmusic

Full name : Faisal Hakeem and Rashid Mugeez

: Faisal Hakeem and Rashid Mugeez Date of birth : Unknown

: Unknown Record label : R2Bees Entertainment

: R2Bees Entertainment Estimated net worth: $6 million

R2Bees is a Ghanaian duo from Tema. It is made up of two cousins known as Faisal Hakeem and Rashid Mugeez. The two have collaborated with other renowned artists such as Davido, Sarkodie, Criss Waddle, Wizkid, and Wande Coal. The duo is famous for its creativity in hip-hop, hiplife, and Afrobeat genres.

6. Daddy Lumba - $6 million

Daddy Lumba on stage. Photo: @officialdaddylumba

Full name : Charles Kwadwo Fosu

: Charles Kwadwo Fosu Date of birth : 29th September 1964

: 29th September 1964 Record label : Tams Records/ Krew Media Hype Productions/ Lumba Productions

: Tams Records/ Krew Media Hype Productions/ Lumba Productions Estimated net worth: $6 million

Daddy is one of the oldest top musicians in the country. He has released numerous songs and performed uncountable music shows and concerts in Ghana and across other parts of the world.

7. Stonebwoy - $6 million

Stonebwoy: Photo: @stonebwoyb

Full name : Livingstone Etse Satekla

: Livingstone Etse Satekla Date of birth : 5th March 1988

: 5th March 1988 Record label : Zylofon Music/ Burniton Music Group

: Zylofon Music/ Burniton Music Group Estimated net worth: $6 million

Stonebwoy started his singing career while still in high school. He took part in numerous rap contests, thus nurturing his talent. He once won the BET award for the Best Musician. Stonebwoy has bagged several endorsement deals due to his fame. He often hosts several musical shows in Ghana and other parts of the world.

8. Reggie Rockstone - $5 million

Reggie Rockstone laughing out loud. Photo: @reggierockstone711

Full name : Reginald Yaw Asante Ossei

: Reginald Yaw Asante Ossei Date of birth : 11th April 1964

: 11th April 1964 Record label : Kassa Records Label

: Kassa Records Label Estimated net worth: $5 million

Reggie Rockstone is one of the pioneers of hiplife in Ghana. He is a famous Ghanaian musician, singer, and songwriter. He was one of the judges and mentors on The X Factor, Nigeria Ghana season one.

9. Fuse ODG - $4 million

Fuse ODG performs on Day 1 of the V Festival at Hylands Park. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Full name : Nana Richard Abiona

: Nana Richard Abiona Date of birth : 2nd December 1988

: 2nd December 1988 Record label : 3Beat Records

: 3Beat Records Estimated net worth: $4 million

Nana Richard Abiona, commonly by his stage name, Fuse ODG is another richest artist in Ghana. He gained his musical training from Archbishop Lanfranc School. He has collaborated with Sean Paul, Itz Tiffany, Wande Coal, Major Lazer, Sarkodie, Nyla, Dawn ODG, and Wyclef Jean. He owns a 3Beat record company.

10. Tinny - $2.3 million

Tinny posing for the camera. Photo: @bardmantinny

Full name : Nii Addo Quaynor

: Nii Addo Quaynor Date of birth : 19th January 1982

: 19th January 1982 Record label : Kankpe Records

: Kankpe Records Estimated net worth: $2.3 million

Tinny is a Ghanaian rapper that has been active for almost twenty years. He began his career at the tender age of eight by singing and rapping at parties and funfairs. By the time he released his debut album, he was already a well-known public figure. His great album served to cement his place as one of the greatest entertainers, a place he still holds.

11. Samini - $2 million

Batman Samini receives the award for Best African Act at the MOBO Awards at the Royal Albert Hall. Photo: Jo Hale

Full name : Emmanuel Andres Samini

: Emmanuel Andres Samini Date of birth : 22nd December 1981

: 22nd December 1981 Record label : High Grade Family

: High Grade Family Estimated net worth: $2 million

Samini, formerly known by the stage name Batman Samini, is a Ghanaian reggae and dancehall recording artist. Before Samini was the renowned rapper that he is today, he had a career in the church. Since he switched careers, he has gotten numerous awards and nominations that have cemented his place as one of the richest artists in Ghana.

12. Kuami Eugene - $2 million

Kuami Eugene. Photo: @kuamieugene

Full name : Eugene Kwame Marfo

: Eugene Kwame Marfo Date of birth : 1st February 1997

: 1st February 1997 Record label : Lynx Entertainment

: Lynx Entertainment Estimated net worth: $2 million

Eugene Kwame Marfo, stage name Kuami Eugene is a high-life and afrobeat singer and songwriter. He is best known for several of his songs that made their way to the hearts of his fans. Kuami has received several nominations for his music and has become a household name in the music industry.

13. D-Black - $1.6 million

Rapper D-Black performing on stage. Photo: @dblackgh

Full name : Desmond Kwesi Blackmore

: Desmond Kwesi Blackmore Date of birth : 12th January 1987

: 12th January 1987 Record label : Black Avenue Muzik

: Black Avenue Muzik Estimated net worth: $1.6 million

D-Black is one of the richest musicians in Ghana. He started his career at a young age due to the significant influence he had from his hip-hopper parents. Every song he releases becomes a hit, and thus he has earned lots of cash from his jams.

14. Kwaw Kese - $1million

Kwaw Kese posing for the camera on a seat. Photo: @kwawkese

Full name : Emmanuel Kofi Botchwey

: Emmanuel Kofi Botchwey Date of birth : Unknown

: Unknown Record label : Mad-Time Entertainment

: Mad-Time Entertainment Estimated net worth: $1 million

Kese is one of the best hiplife musicians in Ghana. He started composing and singing songs at a very young age. He released his debut album known as Na ya Tai in 2005. Even though he is not so active in the industry, he is one of the richest.

15. Joyce Blessing - $623, 000

Joyce Blessing during a photoshoot. Photo: @joyceblessgh

Full name : Joyce Akosua Twene

: Joyce Akosua Twene Date of birth : 15th May

: 15th May Record label : Unknown

: Unknown Estimated net worth: $623,000

Joyce is a famous Ghanaian singer who started singing at a very early age. She rose to prominence in 2013 because of her gospel songs. Joyce has bagged numerous Ghana Gospel Industry Awards over the years. She earns considerably from music sales, YouTube, shows, and concerts.

16. Wendy Shay - $500, 000

Wendy Shay posing for the camera. Photo: @wendyshayofficial

Full name : Wendy Asamiah Addo

: Wendy Asamiah Addo Date of birth : 20th February 1996

: 20th February 1996 Record label : RuffTown Records

: RuffTown Records Estimated net worth: $500,000

Wendy Shay is a Ghanaian Afrobeats and Afropop artist. She initially worked as a trained midwife and nurse before transitioning to music. She has released numerous hit songs and performed in top events and shows in the country and outside.

17. Fameye - $300, 000

Singer Famaye in a studio. Photo: @fameye_music

Full name : Peter Famiyen Bozah

: Peter Famiyen Bozah Date of birth : 11th September 1994

: 11th September 1994 Record la bel: Fameye Music/ EMPIRE

bel: Fameye Music/ EMPIRE Estimated net worth: $300,000

Peter Famiyen Bozah is one of the most resilient Ghanaian singers. Even after losing his parents, he did not stop pursuing his music career. Inspiration for his songs is derived from his life as an orphan. Famaye amasses a considerable amount of money from record sales, concerts, and music shows in Ghana and other parts of Africa and the world.

18. King Promise - $200, 000

Singer King Promise seated on the bed. Photo: @iamkingpromise

Full name : Gregory Bortey Newman

: Gregory Bortey Newman Date of birth : 16th August 1965

: 16th August 1965 Record label : Legacy Life Entertainment

: Legacy Life Entertainment Estimated net worth: $200,000

King Promise joined the music industry in 2016, and in a short period, he is among the most popular stars in the country. His father was a classical music lover hence a great influence on King's career. His musical expertise is seen in a wide variety of genres such as hip-hop, Afri-beats, and highlife.

His songs are fan favourites and are normally played when people want to have a good time. He is a great artist with great vocals and amazing music videos that deserves to be on this list.

19. Kwesi Arthur - ($100k - $1 million)

Recording Artist Kwesi Arthur poses for photos in the press room at the 2018 BET Awards. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Full name: Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior

Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior Date of birth : 18th December 1994

: 18th December 1994 Record label : Independent

: Independent Estimated net worth: $100k - $1 million

Kwesi has had a long career and is one of the richest musicians in Ghana. Before discovering his talent as a singer, he worked as a security guard. He got interested in music after listening to Thank Me Later jam by Drake.

20. Efya - ($100k - $200k)

Ghanaian Afro-Soul singer Efya performs onstage with her band at Central Park SummerStage. Photo: Jack Vartoogian

Full name : Jane Awindor

: Jane Awindor Date of birth : 10th April 1996

: 10th April 1996 Record label : Starboy/ One Nation

: Starboy/ One Nation Estimated net worth: $100k - $200k

Efya is one of the best singers in Ghana. She is also a songwriter and super-talented actress. She rose to fame after she appeared on the Stars of the Future talent show. She was the winner of the Female Vocal Performance of the year during the Ghana Music Awards.

The richest musicians in Ghana continue to make several million dollars as they entertain their local and international fans. Some of them have been in the industry for quite some time while others are upcoming singers. These musicians are the epitome of hard work, passion, and consistency.

