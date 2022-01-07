Most beautiful woman's body in the world 2022: A list of the top 30

They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but some celebrities look stunning all the time. To get a killer body, one has to work, exercise daily, and maintain a strict diet. The most beautiful woman’s body in the world is seen in fashion magazines, celebrity shows and social media pages.

Hollywood actors, singers, models, and sportspeople dominate covers filled with hot girls. Think of your favourite female celebrity; how often do they share bikini pics on social media platforms?

Do they have the perfect figure? Everyone is built differently. Many female celebrities nowadays encourage body positivity to instil confidence in their followers no matter the kind of body they come in.

Most beautiful woman's body in the world

Beauty attributes to not just the physical looks but also to a person's inner beauty. That inner beauty of a pure soul adds extra shine to a person's external looks. Here is a list of the top 30 most beautiful women's bodies in the world

1. Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid’s jawline and bone structure are among her most notable features. The 25-year-old American model's diet mostly consists of protein meals and green juices. She also exercises a lot to keep fit. In 2016, Bella Hadid was voted "Model of the Year" by industry professionals for Models.com.

2. Margot Robbie

Talk of beautiful women, and you have Margot Robbie. The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey actor is among the most beautiful women in Hollywood. Margot Robbie has always had a hot body, but she follows an intense ballet- and barre-inspired workout routine to keep fit. She also focuses on her lower body and eats healthy.

3. Coco Austine

Born Nicole Natalie Marrow, Coco Austin is known for her acting skills, dancing skills, and glamour models. The 42-year-old is proof that you can be over 40 and still look youthful. Coco Austin has one child and is married to rapper Ice T.

4. Beyonce

Beyonce not only has the hottest body ever, but she is one of the most famous female artists of our time. Beyonce's career in music has to be studied because of the milestone the former Destiny Child member has had an impressive career since the nineties. Beyonce has three children and is considered the ideal most beautiful woman's body in the world by her fans.

5. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's distinct voice and baby face are not the only distinct features of the singer. She also has a banging body. Ariana Grande started singing professionally when she was a teenager. She is popularly known for songs like Thank you, Next, Santa Tell Me, and 7 Rings.

6. Olivia Wilde

Actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde is famously known for her role as Remy Hadley in the TV show House. The 37-year-old actress is a mother of two children; Otis Sudeikis and Daisy Josephine Sudeikis. Olivia is also known for her roles in Don’t Worry Darling, Booksmart, and Tron Legacy.

7. Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman is known as one of the prettiest Victoria Secret Angels. Vogue Paris declared the 31-year model as one of the top 30 models of the 2000s.

She has modelled Burberry, Tom Ford, Gucci, Balenciaga, Max Mara, Versace, Yves Saint Laurent, Oscar de la Renta, Stella McCartney, DKNY, Moschino, and Tommy Hilfiger, among other brands.

8. Gal Gadot

Israeli actress Gal Gadot was crowned Miss Israel in 2004 when she was 18. Gal Gadot first became a renowned name in 2009 when she got the role of Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious. Other movie movies she has been featured in include Wonder Woman (2017), Red Notice (2021), and Justice League (2017).

9. Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis is married to fellow actor Ashton Kutcher, and they have two children. The 38-year-old Friends With Benefits actor appears in 'That 70's Show' and features in movies like Bad Moms (2016), Black Swan (2010), and Jupiter Ascending.

10. Meghan Markel

The Duchess of Sussex may have quit the celebrity lifestyle, but her name still appears in headlines. Meghan Markle was a great actor and loved for her personality. However, the former actress is known for her banging body and snap back after birth.

11. Halle Berry

Halle Berry is among the most notable African American actresses. The 55-year-old still courts attention whenever she posts bikini pics, thanks to her fantastic figure even at her age. Some of the films Halle Berry is known for include Monster’s Ball (2001), John Wick Chapter 3 (2019), and Die Another Day (2002).

12. Jada Smith

Jada smith has been courting controversy in the past few years, and that gets her name splashed on tabloid headlines now and then. Jada Smith is 50 with the body of a 30-year-old. Apart from good genes, the Gotham actress also works in the gym and watches her diet.

13. Barbara Palvin

Hungarian model Barbara Palvin has a figure for days. The 28-year model is often seen in bikini pics, showing how well built she is. Barbara Palvin has modelled for Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Nina Ricci, Emanuel Ungaro, Christopher Kane, Julien MacDonald, Jeremy Scott, and Giles Deacon, among many other brands.

14. Heidi Klum

German-American model and tv host Heidi Klum can never miss on the list of women with the hottest bodies. The mother of four has a nice body and keeps a strict routine to maintain it. Heidi Klum is also in the film, having been featured in movies like The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Arctic Dogs (2009), and Blow Dry (2001)

15. Emma Watson

At 31 years old, Emma Watson looks the best she could. But, even with her stunning body, The Beauty and the Beast (2017) actress admitted that she once had insecurities about her body.

She disclosed to Glamour magazine that it took her years to love her body; that she used to crave the straight-up-and-down model body but came to love her curves and hips as she grew older.

16. Jennifer Lopez

Talk of the perfect female body, and you have Jeniffer Lopez. Popularly known as J. Lo, singer Jeniffer Lopez makes radio hits and club bangers. At 52 years old, Jennifer Lopez looks like she is just starting her career in showbiz. The singer and actress have two children.

17. Priyanka Chopra

The Indian actress, singer, and producer has been in the limelight since 2002. Priyanka Chopra won Miss World 2002 and has never looked back. The 39-year-old is known for her roles in the TV show Quantico, The Matrix Resurrections (2021), We Can Be Heroes (2002), and Baywatch (2017).

18. Jasmine Tookes

The American model and former Victoria's Secret Angel has modelled for brands like Moschino, Ralph Lauren, DKNY, Shiatzy Chen, Herve Leger, Ermanno Scervino, Giorgio Armani, Philipp Plein, Missoni, Jason Wu, and Alberta Ferretti. Jasmine Tookes is 30 years old.

19. Nathalie Emmanuel

British actress and model Nathalie Emmanuel is known for her talents and her stunning looks. Nathalie Emmanuel has also been cast in movies like Furious 7 (2015), Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015), and Maze Runner: The Death Cure(2018).

20. Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell has been on almost every major runway since she started. She was at one time labelled the most beautiful girl in the world by fashion magazines in the 90s. Naomi has maintained her charm for over three decades as a household name in the modelling industry and continues to shine in whatever project she works on.

21. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is known for being the star of her family. Kim Kardashian first gained media attention as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton. After her 2002 sex tape, she gained more fame and later curated her personality to be loved on the web and by tabloids. The former socialite has perhaps the perfect figure thanks to the plastic surgery she constantly undergoes.

22. Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Corine Ambrósio is a Brazilian-American model, actress, and fashion designer. The 40-year-old is known for her roles in movies like Daddy’s Home (2015), Daddy’s Home 2 (2017), and Casino Royale (2006).

23. Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor works for her body, and everyone can see the results. Teyana Taylor has the perfect bust to hip ratio and the flat tummy that every girl dreams of. She is a mother of one and is known for hits like Gonna Loe Me, Rose in Harlem, and Shoot It Up.

24. Bar Rafaeli

Bar Refaeli is an Israeli model, television host, entrepreneur, and actress. Bar Rafaeli first came into the limelight in 2009 when she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She was also voted No. 1 on Maxim magazine's Hot 100 list of 2012. Bar Rafaeli is 36 years old and has three children.

25. Susan Lucci

Susan Lucci is 75 and looks fabulous. The actress, television host, author and entrepreneur started her acting career in 1969 and is still getting significant roles. Susan Lucci is known for TV shows like All My Children, Devious Maids, and Seduced and Betrayed.

26. Meagan Good

Born Meagan Monique Good-Franklin, the Think Like a Man actress, has one of those banging bodies displayed all over Hollywood, and she is not shy to show her curves. Meagan Good has three children with preacher DeVon Franklin.

27. Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams made a name for being the first African American Miss America in 1983. Vanessa Williams also rose as a renowned singer with a successful modelling career and made it big in the film industry. The 58-year-old has been featured in Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives, and Daytime Divas.

28. Martha Hunt

Martha Hunt’s facial bone structure is not unique but also divine. Martha Hunt is famously known for being a Victoria's Secret Angel. The blue-eyed blonde model has walked on famous runways, including Dolce & Gabbana, Fátima Lopes, Giorgio Armani, Givenchy, Hervé Léger, and Issey Miyake.

29. Kendal Jenner

Though not as famous as her sister Kim Kardashian, Kendal Jenner has also made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Having gone under the knife like almost everyone in the Kardashian family, Kendal has a banging body and a face many would fall in love with.

30. Selita Ebanks

The Caymanian model and actress appeared in magazines such as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and Vogue. Some of the shows the 36-year-old has been featured in include About Last Night, The Apprentice, and Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Not everyone can achieve the ideal body even with exercise. Many factors contribute to one's body type; this includes genes, food consumption and the exercise routine. You would be lucky if many agreed that you have the most beautiful woman’s body in the world because even the best-looking celebrities consult their cosmetic surgeons to have the ideal body type.

