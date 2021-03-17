200+ most attractive hot guy names for your handsome baby boy
Having a baby boy is s delight for many parents. The first thing parents do after giving birth to a baby is to give them names. Hot guy names for a male child are the best thing you can give your handsome boy. Names like Nate, Jaden, Nick are cute and make one look sexier as they have been associated with strong male appeal and attractiveness.
Handsome guy names are not hard to find if you are keen about what moniker you give your baby. Many young parents want their babies to have attractive boy names to complement the qualities they hope their children will have.
Most attractive hot guy names
The baby naming process can be a fun activity if you are one of the parents that do not mind sitting long hours selecting names for your adorable angel. What is the hottest male name? Here are the most attractive monikers:
Short and sweet names for your baby boy
Who wouldn’t want their kid to have short and sweet names that everyone would be pleased to hear? The following hot boy names are perfect for your little boy as they are not only easy on the tongue but also short and easy to spell.
- Abe - Father of a multitude
- Ace - One or unity
- Adam - Son of the red earth
- Aiden - Little and fiery
- Ajax - From Greek mythology; ‘earth or land
- Alaric - All-powerful ruler
- Alec - Defending men
- Ansel - Blessed
- Anson - Son of Anne
- Axel - My father is peace
- Bain - White or fair
- Basil - Greek moniker; ‘king
- Bates - Son of Bate
- Brion - Strong, virtuous, and honorable
- Brodie - Little ridge
- Cato - All-knowing
- Chaz - A man
- Clyde - Related to River Clyde
- Cohen - Priest
- Cole - Dark as charcoal
- Cooper - Barrel maker (English)
- Daire - Fruitful, fertile
- Dane - Variation of Dana from Denmark
- Dante - Latin diminutive of durant; enduring
- Dave - Variation of David; beloved
- Devyn - Poet
- Dion - Child of heaven and earth
- Donny - Brown-haired chieftain
- Drake - Dragon
- Dries - Manly brave
- Earl - Warrior
- Easton - East-facing place (English)
- Ellington - Ellis’s town
- Elliot - Jehovah is God
- Ellis - Benevolent
- Elvis - All-wise
- Emerson - Son of Emery (German)
- Emmett - Universal (English)
- Everett - Brave as a wild boar (German)
- Felix - Happy, fortunate (Latin)
- Finley - Fair-haired hero
- Finn - Fair or white
- Finnian - Fair
- Fletcher - Arrow-maker
- Flynn - Son of the red-haired one
- Gabriel - God is my strength
- George - Farmer
- Giles - Young goat
- Giovanni - God is gracious
- Grant - Large
- Grayson - The son of the bailiff
- Henry - Estate ruler
- Hudson - Hugh’s son
- Hugo - Intelligence
- Hugo - Mind, intellect (Italian)
- Humphrey - Peaceful warrior
- Ivor - Warrior
- Jax - Modern name
- Jesse - Gift
- Jonathan - Gift of Jehovah
- Joshua - The Lord is my salvation
- Jude - Praised
- Julian - Youthful, downy
- Kasey - Brave in battle
- Lance - Servant
- Lennox - Elm grove
- Levi - Joined, attached
- Liam - Resolute protection
- Marcel - Little warrior (French)
- Mateo - The Italian version of Matthew
- Maxwell - Great stream
- Miles - Soldier or merciful
- Neil - Champion or cloud
- Nicholas - People of victory
- Quintin - Fifth
- Randall - Protected
- Raphael - God has healed
- Ray - Wise protector
- Reagan - Little King
- Reed - Red-haired
- Remy - Oarsman
- Romeo - Pilgrim to Rome
- Rowan - Little red one
- Seymour - Marshy land near the sea
- Shaun - God Is Gracious
- Spencer - Dispenser
- Talon - Giant claw of a bird of prey
- Tanner - Leather maker
- Terence - Smooth
- Terrell - Stubborn
- Terry - The power of the tribe
- Victor - Conqueror
- Waldo - Powerful ruler
- Waldo - To rule
- Watson - Son of Walter
- Zac - Short form of Zachariah; God has remembered
Most attractive names
The hottest male monikers sound exotic and unique. Some of the attractive male names have been made popular by celebrities, innovators, and other iconic figures in history. Here are some rare handsome boy names that you can never go wrong with.
- Adonis - From Greek mythology; lord
- Alessandro - Defender or helper of humankind
- Alexander - Defender of men
- Ambrose - Immortal
- Amir - Prince (Arabic)
- Anders - Strong and manly
- Andre - Manly (French)
- Andrew - Manly
- Anthony - Priceless one
- Apollo - Manly beauty
- Ares - Ruin
- Argento - Silver
- Arlo - Armed hill (English)
- Arthur - Bear (Celtic)
- Asa - Doctor, healer
- Ash - Of the ash tree
- Ashby - Ash tree home
- Asher - Happy and blessed (Hebrew)
- Axel - Peace with my father (Scandinavian)
- Baxter - Baker
- Billy - Will helmet, protection (German)
- Blair - Field, plain (Scottish)
- Blake - Black or pale (English)
- Bowie - Blond (Scottish)
- Bram - A wild gorse; bramble; raven (Scottish)
- Broderick - A nordic name for a strong, intelligent, and sexy
- Brody - Ditch (Scottish)
- Bryce - Speckled (English)
- Caesar - Long-haired
- Caleb - Whole heart (Hebrew)
- Callan - Battle or rock
- Carlisle - From the protected tower
- Carlton - Peasants’ settlement
- Channing - Young wolf (French)
- Cooper - Barrel maker (English)
- Crosby - At the cross (Scandinavian)
- Cruz - Holy cross (Spanish)
- Damian - To tame
- Daxon - Leader
- Declan - Man of prayer
- Edward - Wealthy guardian
- Elias - Yahweh is God
- Elon - Oaktree
- Ford - Dweller at the ford
- Foster - Forest worker
- Fox - Wild animal in dog family
- France - Defender
- Francisco - Free man
- Frankie - Free or truthful
- Freddie - Peace ruler
- Jordan - Flowing down
- Joseph - May Jehovah add
- Josh - Yahweh is salvation
- Joshua - God is my salvation
- Judson - Son of Jud
- Matt - Gift of God
- Matthew - Gift of Yahweh
- Maximo - The greatest
- Mayson - Stoneworker
- Melvin - Council protector
- Otis - Wealthy
- Rafael - God has healed
- Seymour - Marshy land near the sea
- Sven - Youth
- Tristan - Noise or sorrowful
- Tyler - Tile maker
- Vaughn - Small
- Virgil - Staff bearer
Hot rich boy names
Everyone wants their sons to have attractive names. An attractive moniker will boost your child’s confidence and even make him popular among his peers. Choosing hot male names involve going through a list and selecting one that seems fit for your child.
- Aarib - Healthy and very handsome
- Aaron - Exalted, enlightened
- Aaron - High mountain (Hebrew)
- Aayoush - Handsome, good-Looking boy
- Abduljamil - Servant of the most handsome
- Abheerup - Handsome and wisest; utmost attractive looking boy
- Abhirath - Handsome boy, great charioteer
- Abhiratha - Handsome jawbone
- Adam - Man (Hebrew)
- Aiden - Little fire
- Ajani - He who wins the struggle (African)
- Akia - First born (African)
- Archer - Bowman
- Armando - Soldier or army man
- Avery - Ruler of the elves
- Azibo - Earth (African)
- Benjamin - A favourite son
- Bentley - Meadow with coarse grass
- Blaze - One who stutters
- Braden - Wide valley
- Brax - Hip version of Braxton; Brock’s town
- Brett - From Brittany
- Brian - Noble
- Brooklyn - New York City borough
- Bryant - Cooler version of Brian; strong
- Cameron - Crooked nose (Scottish)
- Campbell - Crooked mouth (Scottish)
- Carson - Son of Carr (Scottish)
- Carter - Transporter of goods by cart
- Cedric - Bounty
- Charlie - Freeman (English)
- Conan - Little wolf
- Connor - Lover of hounds
- Corbin - Crow
- Cormac - Charioteer
- Dakari - Rejoice (African)
- Dallas - Meadow dwelling (Scottish)
- Dante - Enduring (Latin)
- Dimitri - Follower of Demeter
- Dominick - Belonging to the Lord
- Doran - Stranger
- Griffith - Strong grip
- Horatio - Timekeeper
- Huxley - Inhospitable place
- Jack - God is gracious
- Jarrett - The Irish version of Gerard; spear strength
- Jasper - Bringer of treasure
- Kian - Ancient, enduring
- Kingston - King’s town
- Knox - Round hill
- Lincoln - Town by the pool
- Linden - Linden tree hill
- Logan - Small hollow
- Luka - Man from Lucania
- Maddox - Son of Madoc (Welsh)
- Magner - Greatest
- Marcelo - Young warrior
- Michael - Who is like God? (Hebrew)
- Oliver - Olive tree
- Oscar - God spear, champion warrior
- Otis - Wealthy
- Paxton - Peace town
- Quinn - Chief leader, intelligent
- Remy - Oarsman
- Rubin - Behold, a son
- Samson - Sun
- Sawyer - Woodcutter
- Sebastian - Person from the ancient city of Sebasta
- Shawnel - God is gracious
- Silas - Wood, forest
- Sloan - Raider
- Solomon - Peace
- Terrence - Smooth
- Theo - Divine gift
- Todd - Fox
- Travis - Cow boyish name; crossing
- Wesley - Western meadow (English)
- Weston - From the west (English)
- William - Resolute protection
- Winston - Wine’s town
- Wren - A bird name
- Wyatt - Brave in war (English)
- Zane - God is gracious
Unique boy names
Nothing makes a kid stand out amid the others like handsome boy names. When accompanied by a great and significant meaning will go a long way in building up your son’s esteem especially amongst his peers.
- Alonso - Eager for battle
- Alvaro - Guardian
- Amadeus - Love of God
- Andreas - strong and manly
- Anson - Son Of Andrew
- Anton - Of inestimable worth
- Aron - Mountaineer
- Arthur - Lion of God
- Aryan - Noble
- Asher - Happy
- Ashton - Ash tree town
- Atticus - Belonging to Attica
- August - Venerable
- Beau - Beautiful
- Beckett - Dweller by the Brook
- Ben - Blessed
- Benjamin - Son of the right hand
- Bennett - Little blessed one
- Bentley - Woodland with bent grass
- Benton - Town near bentgrass
- Billy - Resolute protection
- Bishop - Guardian
- Blaise - Stammer
- Bridger - Dweller by the bridge
- Brion - Brave
- Broderick - Brother
- Caden - The spirit of battle
- Caesar - Thick head of hair
- Cain - Acquired
- Caleb - Wholehearted
- Callan - Battle
- Camdyn - From the valley of the camps
- Camilo - Helper to the priest
- Camron - Bent nose
- Carl - Freeman
- Carlisle - From the protected tower
- Conan - Little wolf
- Connor - Lover of wolves
- Cooper - Barrel maker
- Corbin - Raven
- Cormac - Destroying son
- Craig - Dwells at the crag
- Credd - Religious belief
- Cristiano - Follower of christ
- Damian - Powerful man of the people
- Damien - To tame
- Dane - God is my judge
- Dangelo - From the angel
- Daniel - God is my judge
- Dante - Everlasting
- Darell - Darling
- Ellias - My God is Yahweh
- Elliot - My God is the Lord
- Elliott - Bravely and truly
- Ellis - The Lord is my God
- Elon - Oak tree
- Elvis - All-wise
- Enoch - Dedicated
- Enrique - Head of the household
- Eric - Sole ruler
- Ethan - Enduring
- Felix - Successful
- Fergus - Man of force
- Ferguson - Man of strength
- Fernando - Courageous
- Ferris - Rock
- Fidel - Faithful
- Fiero - Proud
- Finlay - Fair-haired hero
- Fletcher - Arrow-maker
- Flynn - Son of the red-haired one
- Wayne - Maker of wagons
- Westin - Western town
- Whelan - Little wolf
- Yadiel - God has heard
- Yeral - Unknown
- Zac - God remembers
- Zach - The Lord, recalled
- Zahir - Blossoming
Children are a blessing from God and need the best care in the world. Many parents with young children enjoy taking care of babies despite how overwhelming the experience can be. Giving your son hot guy names will have you love them more and even enjoy saying their names out loud.
