200+ most attractive hot guy names for your handsome baby boy

Having a baby boy is s delight for many parents. The first thing parents do after giving birth to a baby is to give them names. Hot guy names for a male child are the best thing you can give your handsome boy. Names like Nate, Jaden, Nick are cute and make one look sexier as they have been associated with strong male appeal and attractiveness.

Handsome guy names are not hard to find if you are keen about what moniker you give your baby. Many young parents want their babies to have attractive boy names to complement the qualities they hope their children will have.

Most attractive hot guy names

The baby naming process can be a fun activity if you are one of the parents that do not mind sitting long hours selecting names for your adorable angel. What is the hottest male name? Here are the most attractive monikers:

Short and sweet names for your baby boy

Who wouldn’t want their kid to have short and sweet names that everyone would be pleased to hear? The following hot boy names are perfect for your little boy as they are not only easy on the tongue but also short and easy to spell.

Abe - Father of a multitude

Ace - One or unity

Adam - Son of the red earth

Aiden - Little and fiery

Ajax - From Greek mythology; ‘earth or land

Alaric - All-powerful ruler

Alec - Defending men

Ansel - Blessed

Anson - Son of Anne

Axel - My father is peace

Bain - White or fair

Basil - Greek moniker; ‘king

Bates - Son of Bate

Brion - Strong, virtuous, and honorable

Brodie - Little ridge

Cato - All-knowing

Chaz - A man

Clyde - Related to River Clyde

Cohen - Priest

Cole - Dark as charcoal

Cooper - Barrel maker (English)

Daire - Fruitful, fertile

Dane - Variation of Dana from Denmark

Dante - Latin diminutive of durant; enduring

Dave - Variation of David; beloved

Devyn - Poet

Dion - Child of heaven and earth

Donny - Brown-haired chieftain

Drake - Dragon

Dries - Manly brave

Earl - Warrior

Easton - East-facing place (English)

Ellington - Ellis’s town

Elliot - Jehovah is God

Ellis - Benevolent

Elvis - All-wise

Emerson - Son of Emery (German)

Emmett - Universal (English)

Everett - Brave as a wild boar (German)

Felix - Happy, fortunate (Latin)

Finley - Fair-haired hero

Finn - Fair or white

Finnian - Fair

Fletcher - Arrow-maker

Flynn - Son of the red-haired one

Gabriel - God is my strength

George - Farmer

Giles - Young goat

Giovanni - God is gracious

Grant - Large

Grayson - The son of the bailiff

Henry - Estate ruler

Hudson - Hugh’s son

Hugo - Intelligence

Hugo - Mind, intellect (Italian)

Humphrey - Peaceful warrior

Ivor - Warrior

Jax - Modern name

Jesse - Gift

Jonathan - Gift of Jehovah

Joshua - The Lord is my salvation

Jude - Praised

Julian - Youthful, downy

Kasey - Brave in battle

Lance - Servant

Lennox - Elm grove

Levi - Joined, attached

Liam - Resolute protection

Marcel - Little warrior (French)

Mateo - The Italian version of Matthew

Maxwell - Great stream

Miles - Soldier or merciful

Neil - Champion or cloud

Nicholas - People of victory

Quintin - Fifth

Randall - Protected

Raphael - God has healed

Ray - Wise protector

Reagan - Little King

Reed - Red-haired

Remy - Oarsman

Romeo - Pilgrim to Rome

Rowan - Little red one

Seymour - Marshy land near the sea

Shaun - God Is Gracious

Spencer - Dispenser

Talon - Giant claw of a bird of prey

Tanner - Leather maker

Terence - Smooth

Terrell - Stubborn

Terry - The power of the tribe

Victor - Conqueror

Waldo - Powerful ruler

Waldo - To rule

Watson - Son of Walter

Zac - Short form of Zachariah; God has remembered

Most attractive names

The hottest male monikers sound exotic and unique. Some of the attractive male names have been made popular by celebrities, innovators, and other iconic figures in history. Here are some rare handsome boy names that you can never go wrong with.

Adonis - From Greek mythology; lord

Alessandro - Defender or helper of humankind

Alexander - Defender of men

Ambrose - Immortal

Amir - Prince (Arabic)

Anders - Strong and manly

Andre - Manly (French)

Andrew - Manly

Anthony - Priceless one

Apollo - Manly beauty

Ares - Ruin

Argento - Silver

Arlo - Armed hill (English)

Arthur - Bear (Celtic)

Asa - Doctor, healer

Ash - Of the ash tree

Ashby - Ash tree home

Asher - Happy and blessed (Hebrew)

Axel - Peace with my father (Scandinavian)

Baxter - Baker

Billy - Will helmet, protection (German)

Blair - Field, plain (Scottish)

Blake - Black or pale (English)

Bowie - Blond (Scottish)

Bram - A wild gorse; bramble; raven (Scottish)

Broderick - A nordic name for a strong, intelligent, and sexy

Brody - Ditch (Scottish)

Bryce - Speckled (English)

Caesar - Long-haired

Caleb - Whole heart (Hebrew)

Callan - Battle or rock

Carlisle - From the protected tower

Carlton - Peasants’ settlement

Channing - Young wolf (French)

Cooper - Barrel maker (English)

Crosby - At the cross (Scandinavian)

Cruz - Holy cross (Spanish)

Damian - To tame

Daxon - Leader

Declan - Man of prayer

Edward - Wealthy guardian

Elias - Yahweh is God

Elon - Oaktree

Ford - Dweller at the ford

Foster - Forest worker

Fox - Wild animal in dog family

France - Defender

Francisco - Free man

Frankie - Free or truthful

Freddie - Peace ruler

Jordan - Flowing down

Joseph - May Jehovah add

Josh - Yahweh is salvation

Joshua - God is my salvation

Judson - Son of Jud

Matt - Gift of God

Matthew - Gift of Yahweh

Maximo - The greatest

Mayson - Stoneworker

Melvin - Council protector

Otis - Wealthy

Rafael - God has healed

Seymour - Marshy land near the sea

Sven - Youth

Tristan - Noise or sorrowful

Tyler - Tile maker

Vaughn - Small

Virgil - Staff bearer

Hot rich boy names

Everyone wants their sons to have attractive names. An attractive moniker will boost your child’s confidence and even make him popular among his peers. Choosing hot male names involve going through a list and selecting one that seems fit for your child.

Aarib - Healthy and very handsome

Aaron - Exalted, enlightened

Aaron - High mountain (Hebrew)

Aayoush - Handsome, good-Looking boy

Abduljamil - Servant of the most handsome

Abheerup - Handsome and wisest; utmost attractive looking boy

Abhirath - Handsome boy, great charioteer

Abhiratha - Handsome jawbone

Adam - Man (Hebrew)

Aiden - Little fire

Ajani - He who wins the struggle (African)

Akia - First born (African)

Archer - Bowman

Armando - Soldier or army man

Avery - Ruler of the elves

Azibo - Earth (African)

Benjamin - A favourite son

Bentley - Meadow with coarse grass

Blaze - One who stutters

Braden - Wide valley

Brax - Hip version of Braxton; Brock’s town

Brett - From Brittany

Brian - Noble

Brooklyn - New York City borough

Bryant - Cooler version of Brian; strong

Cameron - Crooked nose (Scottish)

Campbell - Crooked mouth (Scottish)

Carson - Son of Carr (Scottish)

Carter - Transporter of goods by cart

Cedric - Bounty

Charlie - Freeman (English)

Conan - Little wolf

Connor - Lover of hounds

Corbin - Crow

Cormac - Charioteer

Dakari - Rejoice (African)

Dallas - Meadow dwelling (Scottish)

Dante - Enduring (Latin)

Dimitri - Follower of Demeter

Dominick - Belonging to the Lord

Doran - Stranger

Griffith - Strong grip

Horatio - Timekeeper

Huxley - Inhospitable place

Jack - God is gracious

Jarrett - The Irish version of Gerard; spear strength

Jasper - Bringer of treasure

Kian - Ancient, enduring

Kingston - King’s town

Knox - Round hill

Lincoln - Town by the pool

Linden - Linden tree hill

Logan - Small hollow

Luka - Man from Lucania

Maddox - Son of Madoc (Welsh)

Magner - Greatest

Marcelo - Young warrior

Michael - Who is like God? (Hebrew)

Oliver - Olive tree

Oscar - God spear, champion warrior

Otis - Wealthy

Paxton - Peace town

Quinn - Chief leader, intelligent

Remy - Oarsman

Rubin - Behold, a son

Samson - Sun

Sawyer - Woodcutter

Sebastian - Person from the ancient city of Sebasta

Shawnel - God is gracious

Silas - Wood, forest

Sloan - Raider

Solomon - Peace

Terrence - Smooth

Theo - Divine gift

Todd - Fox

Travis - Cow boyish name; crossing

Wesley - Western meadow (English)

Weston - From the west (English)

William - Resolute protection

Winston - Wine’s town

Wren - A bird name

Wyatt - Brave in war (English)

Zane - God is gracious

Unique boy names

Nothing makes a kid stand out amid the others like handsome boy names. When accompanied by a great and significant meaning will go a long way in building up your son’s esteem especially amongst his peers.

Alonso - Eager for battle

Alvaro - Guardian

Amadeus - Love of God

Andreas - strong and manly

Anson - Son Of Andrew

Anton - Of inestimable worth

Aron - Mountaineer

Arthur - Lion of God

Aryan - Noble

Asher - Happy

Ashton - Ash tree town

Atticus - Belonging to Attica

August - Venerable

Beau - Beautiful

Beckett - Dweller by the Brook

Ben - Blessed

Benjamin - Son of the right hand

Bennett - Little blessed one

Bentley - Woodland with bent grass

Benton - Town near bentgrass

Billy - Resolute protection

Bishop - Guardian

Blaise - Stammer

Bridger - Dweller by the bridge

Brion - Brave

Broderick - Brother

Caden - The spirit of battle

Caesar - Thick head of hair

Cain - Acquired

Caleb - Wholehearted

Callan - Battle

Camdyn - From the valley of the camps

Camilo - Helper to the priest

Camron - Bent nose

Carl - Freeman

Carlisle - From the protected tower

Conan - Little wolf

Connor - Lover of wolves

Cooper - Barrel maker

Corbin - Raven

Cormac - Destroying son

Craig - Dwells at the crag

Credd - Religious belief

Cristiano - Follower of christ

Damian - Powerful man of the people

Damien - To tame

Dane - God is my judge

Dangelo - From the angel

Daniel - God is my judge

Dante - Everlasting

Darell - Darling

Ellias - My God is Yahweh

Elliot - My God is the Lord

Elliott - Bravely and truly

Ellis - The Lord is my God

Elon - Oak tree

Elvis - All-wise

Enoch - Dedicated

Enrique - Head of the household

Eric - Sole ruler

Ethan - Enduring

Felix - Successful

Fergus - Man of force

Ferguson - Man of strength

Fernando - Courageous

Ferris - Rock

Fidel - Faithful

Fiero - Proud

Finlay - Fair-haired hero

Fletcher - Arrow-maker

Flynn - Son of the red-haired one

Wayne - Maker of wagons

Westin - Western town

Whelan - Little wolf

Yadiel - God has heard

Yeral - Unknown

Zac - God remembers

Zach - The Lord, recalled

Zahir - Blossoming

Children are a blessing from God and need the best care in the world. Many parents with young children enjoy taking care of babies despite how overwhelming the experience can be. Giving your son hot guy names will have you love them more and even enjoy saying their names out loud.

